Τhe results of the first leg of Aegean Regatta 2024

The first leg of the Aegean Regatta 2024 was completed with the boats departed from Kalymnnos shortly before noon on Monday and arriving many hours in the sea at Nisyros.

The lack of wind and the high temperatures played an important role in the progress of the race with several boats abandoning as they were unable to complete the first leg in the required time limit.

The first sailing boat to arrive at the port of Nisyros was the Cosmote II Erytos captained by Kostas Manthos and took first place in the ORC Performance category, after a hard fight with the sailing boat Sugar which was only 48 seconds behind Cosmote II Erytos in corrected time.

In the ORC Sport category, first place for the sailing boat Antelope skippered by Patroklos Tottas.

The winners in the categories are:

ORC PERFORMANCE

Cosmote II Erytos – skipper Kostas Manthos

Sugar – skipper Antonis Athanasiou

Ιnvictus – skipper George Papadopoulos

ORC SPORT

Antelope – skipper Patroklos Tottas

Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis

Meltemi – skipper George Mpalafas

ORC SPORT 1

Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas

Meltemi – skipper George Mpalafas

Fairytale – skipper Dimitris Zachos

ΟRC SPORT 2

Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis

Koursaros – skipper Giannis Lamprianidis

Calexico – skipper Charalampos Anitsakis

Tuesday 20 August was a free day for the crews and in the evening the prize ceremony for the winners of the first leg organized in the central square of Nisyros.

After Nisyros, Aegean Regatta will travel to Tilos, Halki and Rhodes for the last legs of the regatta.

The Aegean Regatta 2024 is organized by the General Secretariat for the Aegean and Island Policy, in co-operation with the Hellenic Sailing Federation / Hellenic Offshore Committee (H.S.F / H.O.C.)

The sailing clubs of the Aegean islands participate and assist in the organization, are the Mytilene Sailing Club, LOIATH, PEKEV, Chios Sailing Club, and Samos Sailing Club, with the coordinating club for 2024 being ASIATH Rhodes.

Text Credits: Aegean Regatta

Photo Credits: Nikos Pantis

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports