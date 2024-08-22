LOUIS VUITTON PRELIMINARY REGATTA – DAY ONE

The moment that sailing fans around the world have been waiting for is finally here. The Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup begins with the Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta in Barcelona – a four-day match-racing event with a grand final on Sunday between the top two teams. A win would give an immediate morale boost, whilst for the rest it is where reality bites and the really hard work begins. It's game-on and all on in Barcelona with some blockbuster racing in store. We will be bringing you commentary of every race, live from the racecourse, each and every day through to the very end of the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup.

© Ricardo Pinto / America's Cup

With August 22nd being a special day in America's Cup history as the day when the first race was sailed around the Isle of Wight in 1851, it's a fitting place to start.Race Director Iain Murray gave an update this morning about the expected condition in Barcelona today and we are expecting outstanding south-westerly conditions, delivering 12-15 knots atop a 0.5 metre chop, potentially building through the afternoon. Racing starts at 14:00 CET.

RACE 1: Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Port Entry) vs Orient Express Racing Team