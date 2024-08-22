The Aegean Regatta arrived in Tilos after an exciting 2nd leg

Tilos opened its arms to welcome the sailing boats participating in the Aegean Regatta, the international sailing race that is being held for the 23rd time in the blue waters of the Aegean Sea.

On the morning of Wednesday, August 21, the boats departed from Nisyros and with the help of the westerly winds that in some places reached the 12-15 knots, they arrived in Tilos, completing the second leg of the regatta.

There was a great battle in the ORC Performance category with the first five boats after the time correction having differences within four minutes and eventually the Vorras boat taking the win.

The first three in the second leg:

ORC PERFORMANCE

Vorras – skipper Aristos Chatzistamatiou

Βaximus – skipper Thanasis Baxevanis

Sugar – skipper Antonis Athanasiou

After two legs the overall ranking is:

Sugar – skipper Antonis Athanasiou

Βaximus – skipper Thanasis Baxevanis

Vorras – skipper Aristos Chatzistamatiou

ORC SPORT

Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnakis

Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis

Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris

After two legs the overall ranking is:

Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis

Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas

Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris

ORC SPORT – Division 1

Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris

Maraki Plus Construction – skipper Dimitris Marakis

Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas

After two legs the overall ranking is:

Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas

Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris

Fairytale – skipper Dimitris Zachos

ORC SPORT – Division 2

Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis

Koursaros – skipper Giannis Lamprianidis

Calexico – skipper Charalampos Anitsakis

After two legs the overall ranking is:

Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis

Koursaros – skipper Giannis Lamprianidis

Calexico – skipper Charalampos Anitsakis

ORC SPORT – Division 3

Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnakis

Das Boot – skipper Dimitris Stamatas

Εlisavet – skipper Nikolaos Tallas

The prize ceremony to the winners of the 2nd sailing race took place in the evening of the same day at Livadia of Tilos and on Thursday morning the sailing boats will set sail for Halki, the third stop of the Aegean Regatta.

The Aegean Regatta 2024 organized by the General Secretariat for the Aegean and Island Policy, in co-operation with the Hellenic Sailing Federation / Hellenic Offshore Committee (H.S.F / H.O.C.)

The sailing clubs of the Aegean islands participate and assist in the organization, are the Mytilene Sailing Club, LOIATH, PEKEV, Chios Sailing Club, and Samos Sailing Club, with the coordinating club for 2024 being ASIATH Rhodes.

Text Credits: Aegean Regatta

Photo Credits: Nikos Pantis

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports