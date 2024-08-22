The Aegean Regatta arrived in Tilos after an exciting 2nd leg

Tilos opened its arms to welcome the sailing boats participating in the Aegean Regatta, the international sailing race that is being held for the 23rd time in the blue waters of the Aegean Sea.
On the morning of Wednesday, August 21, the boats departed from Nisyros and with the help of the westerly winds that in some places reached the 12-15 knots, they arrived in Tilos, completing the second leg of the regatta.
There was a great battle in the ORC Performance category with the first five boats after the time correction having differences within four minutes and eventually the Vorras boat taking the win.
The first three in the second leg:
ORC PERFORMANCE
Vorras – skipper Aristos Chatzistamatiou
Βaximus – skipper Thanasis Baxevanis
Sugar – skipper Antonis Athanasiou
After two legs the overall ranking is:
Sugar – skipper Antonis Athanasiou
Βaximus – skipper Thanasis Baxevanis
Vorras – skipper Aristos Chatzistamatiou
ORC SPORT
Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnakis
Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis
Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris
After two legs the overall ranking is:
Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis
Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas
Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris
ORC SPORT – Division 1
Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris
Maraki Plus Construction – skipper Dimitris Marakis
Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas
After two legs the overall ranking is:
Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas
Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris
Fairytale – skipper Dimitris Zachos
ORC SPORT – Division 2
Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis
Koursaros – skipper Giannis Lamprianidis
Calexico – skipper Charalampos Anitsakis
After two legs the overall ranking is:
Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis
Koursaros – skipper Giannis Lamprianidis
Calexico – skipper Charalampos Anitsakis
ORC SPORT – Division 3
Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnakis
Das Boot – skipper Dimitris Stamatas
Εlisavet – skipper Nikolaos Tallas
The prize ceremony to the winners of the 2nd sailing race took place in the evening of the same day at Livadia of Tilos and on Thursday morning the sailing boats will set sail for Halki, the third stop of the Aegean Regatta.
The Aegean Regatta 2024 organized by the General Secretariat for the Aegean and Island Policy, in co-operation with the Hellenic Sailing Federation / Hellenic Offshore Committee (H.S.F / H.O.C.)
The sailing clubs of the Aegean islands participate and assist in the organization, are the Mytilene Sailing Club, LOIATH, PEKEV, Chios Sailing Club, and Samos Sailing Club, with the coordinating club for 2024 being ASIATH Rhodes.
Text Credits: Aegean Regatta
Photo Credits: Nikos Pantis
Video Credits: ICARUS Sports