The competition in the Aegean Regatta 2024 peaks shortly before the finale

The 53 boats participating in the Aegean Regatta 2024, the international sailing race organized by the General Secretariat for the Aegean and Island Policy, in co-operation with the Hellenic Offshore Committee of the Hellenic Sailing Federation, arrived in picturesque Halki.
The northerly wind helped the crews to show their seamanship and sail from Tilos to Halki quite quickly, completing the third leg of the regatta.
The competition is strong in both categories, ORC Performance and ORC Sport, the margins are small, and the race winners are expected to be clarified in the last two legs of Rhodes.
The winners in the 3rd Tilos – Halki sailing race are:
ORC PERFORMANCE
Βaximus – skipper Thanasis Baxevanis
Sugar – skipper Antonis Athanasiou
Cosmote II Erytos – skipper Kostas Manthos
After three legs the overall ranking is:
Βaximus – skipper Thanasis Baxevanis
Sugar – skipper Antonis Athanasiou
Cosmote II Erytos – skipper Kostas Manthos
ORC SPORT
Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris
Calexico – skipper Charalampos Anitsakis
Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas
After the three legs the overall ranking is:
Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas
Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris
Meltemi – skipper Giorgos Balafas
ORC SPORT – Division 1
Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris
Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas
Meltemi – skipper Giorgos Balafas
After the three legs the overall ranking is:
Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas
Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris
Meltemi – skipper Giorgos Balafas
ORC SPORT – Division 2
Calexico – skipper Charalampos Anitsakis
Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis
Assante – skipper Alkis Georgiadis
After the three legs the overall ranking is:
Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis
Calexico – skipper Charalampos Anitsakis
Koursaros – skipper Giannis Lamprianidis
ORC SPORT – Division 3
Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnakis
Das Boot – skipper Dimitris Stamatas
Orion – skipper Giorgos Belegris
The Aegean Regatta 2024 will travel on Friday morning from Halki for Rhodes and on Saturday there will be inshore races at Rhodes.
The sailing clubs of the Aegean islands participate and assist in the organization of Aegean Regatta 2024, are the Mytilene Sailing Club, LOIATH, PEKEV, Chios Sailing Club, and Samos Sailing Club, with the coordinating club for 2024 being ASIATH Rhodes.
Text Credits: Aegean Regatta
Photo Credits: Nikos Pantis
Video Credits: ICARUS Sports