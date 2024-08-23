The competition in the Aegean Regatta 2024 peaks shortly before the finale

The 53 boats participating in the Aegean Regatta 2024, the international sailing race organized by the General Secretariat for the Aegean and Island Policy, in co-operation with the Hellenic Offshore Committee of the Hellenic Sailing Federation, arrived in picturesque Halki.

The northerly wind helped the crews to show their seamanship and sail from Tilos to Halki quite quickly, completing the third leg of the regatta.

The competition is strong in both categories, ORC Performance and ORC Sport, the margins are small, and the race winners are expected to be clarified in the last two legs of Rhodes.

The winners in the 3rd Tilos – Halki sailing race are:

ORC PERFORMANCE

Βaximus – skipper Thanasis Baxevanis

Sugar – skipper Antonis Athanasiou

Cosmote II Erytos – skipper Kostas Manthos

After three legs the overall ranking is:

Βaximus – skipper Thanasis Baxevanis

Sugar – skipper Antonis Athanasiou

Cosmote II Erytos – skipper Kostas Manthos

ORC SPORT

Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris

Calexico – skipper Charalampos Anitsakis

Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas

After the three legs the overall ranking is:

Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas

Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris

Meltemi – skipper Giorgos Balafas

ORC SPORT – Division 1

Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris

Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas

Meltemi – skipper Giorgos Balafas

After the three legs the overall ranking is:

Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas

Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris

Meltemi – skipper Giorgos Balafas

ORC SPORT – Division 2

Calexico – skipper Charalampos Anitsakis

Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis

Assante – skipper Alkis Georgiadis

After the three legs the overall ranking is:

Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis

Calexico – skipper Charalampos Anitsakis

Koursaros – skipper Giannis Lamprianidis

ORC SPORT – Division 3

Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnakis

Das Boot – skipper Dimitris Stamatas

Orion – skipper Giorgos Belegris

The Aegean Regatta 2024 will travel on Friday morning from Halki for Rhodes and on Saturday there will be inshore races at Rhodes.

The sailing clubs of the Aegean islands participate and assist in the organization of Aegean Regatta 2024, are the Mytilene Sailing Club, LOIATH, PEKEV, Chios Sailing Club, and Samos Sailing Club, with the coordinating club for 2024 being ASIATH Rhodes.

Text Credits: Aegean Regatta

Photo Credits: Nikos Pantis

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports