Golden Ticket keeps door open for an upset

The top nine men and top nine women are locked in for the medal series set to take place on Sunday, the final day of WingFoil Racing World Cup China.

Unfortunately with the breeze failing to materialise on Pingtan Island on Saturday, the Gold Fleet racing didn't get to happen, which means the schedule cuts straight to the showdown between the final 10 riders.

Too soon for tears

However, where some riders might have headed into town this evening to drown their sorrows in noodles, ice cream, arcade games or anything else they can find at the local shopping mall to mitigate the disappointment of missing the final cut, that's not the case here.

All 113 of the riders can still get a place in the medal series, courtesy of the ‘Golden Ticket'. This is a new idea that was first pioneered at Wingfoil Racing World Cup Brazil at the end of 2023. On Sunday morning, all of the riders – except those nine men and nine women at the top of the leaderboard – will stream out of a high-speed rabbit start to compete in one long-distance race.

Romain on pole

Currently in 10th spot, so top-seeded male rider for the Golden Ticket, is Romain Ghio from France. The brother of Mathis Ghio, the double world champion, Romain will be keen to battle his way into the top 10 for a shot at the podium, or at the very least to work his way higher up the order.

Just behind him are Sean Herbert from New Zealand, Rafferty Read from Great Britain and Rafeek Kikabhoy from Hong Kong, although the ultimate winner could come from a lot further down the field.

Yinuo looking over her shoulder

In the women, Yinuo Dong is in 10th place, one of many Chinese riders who would love to join the other riders already in the medal series. Behind her are Marta Monge of Italy, Liu Yi Xiao of China and Charlotte Baruzzi of Italy.

Sailing the most consistent series across the seven heats that took place on the first two days are Mathis Ghio in the men and Nia Suardiaz from Spain in the women. As wearers of the yellow bib they get their place directly in the four-rider final and are on match point, as they only need to win one race to get to the three points required for championship victory.

Take nothing for granted

It's a well-proven finals format that went down very well at the recent Olympic Regatta when Britain's Ellie Aldridge rose from second place to take the gold medal in the women's fleet, and Austria's Valentin Bontus who shocked his rivals by rising from fourth to first on a dominant final day in Marseille. So Ghio and Suarez can't afford to rest on their laurels tomorrow.

Anything can happen, nothing is yet decided, which is why – with just a day of competition remaining – there is still a buzz of excitement and expectation on Pingtan Island.

RESULTS MEN