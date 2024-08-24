The sailing boats of the Aegean Regatta 2024 arrived in Rhodes for the grand finale

The 4th leg of the Aegean Regatta from Halki to Rhodes, a distance of 33 nautical miles, was full of emotions and great feelings.
At the start of the day, north-westerly winds reaching 12 knots in places, helped the crews to test their skills and the boats' limits. However, a drop in the wind during the day caused delays in the finish.
In the ORC Performance category, the sailing boat Baximus of Thanasis Baxevanis has a lead for the victory, following the first place in the 4th leg.
In the ORC Sport category, the three boats from Rhodes, Panormitis, Mousmoulo and Kalimera, knowing well the waters close to the island, dominated the 4th leg.
The winners of the Aegean Regatta 2024 will be decided in the final coastal races on Saturday morning.
The winners in the leg Halki – Rhodes
ORC PERFORMANCE
Βaximus – skipper Thanasis Baxevanis
Maria Electra – skipper Sotiris Katsaras
Vorras – skipper Aristos Chatzistamatiou
After four legs the overall ranking is:
Βaximus – skipper Thanasis Baxevanis
Sugar – skipper Antonis Athanasiou
Vorras – skipper Aristos Chatzistamatiou
ORC SPORT
Panormitis – skipper Sotiris Dourakas
Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnaki
Kalimera – skipper Maria Kladogeni
After four legs the overall ranking is:
Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis
Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas
Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnaki
ORC SPORT – Division 1
Maraki Plus Construction – skipper Dimitris Marakis
Fairytale – skipper Dimitris Zachos
Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas
After four legs the overall ranking is:
Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris
Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas
Maraki Plus Construction – skipper Dimitris Marakis
ORC SPORT – Division 2
Koursaros – skipper Giannis Lamprianidis
Maria Galante – skipper Annika Pollani
Apollon – skipper Sotiris Tsimetas
After four legs the overall ranking is:
Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis
Koursaros – skipper Giannis Lamprianidis
Calexico – skipper Charalampos Anitsakis
ORC SPORT – Division 3
Panormitis – skipper Sotiris Dourakas
Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnaki
Kalimera – skipper Maria Kladogeni
After four legs the overall ranking is:
Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnakis
Das Boot – skipper Dimitris Stamatas
Orion – skipper Giorgos Belegris
The Aegean Regatta 2024 organized by the General Secretariat for the Aegean and Island Policy, in co-operation with the Hellenic Sailing Federation / Hellenic Offshore Committee (H.S.F / H.O.C.)
The sailing clubs of the Aegean islands that participate and assist in the organization, are the Mytilene Sailing Club, LOIATH, PEKEV, Chios Sailing Club, and Samos Sailing Club, with the coordinating club for 2024 being ASIATH Rhodes.
Text Credits: Aegean Regatta
Photo Credits: Nikos Pantis
Video Credits: ICARUS Sports