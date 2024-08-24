The sailing boats of the Aegean Regatta 2024 arrived in Rhodes for the grand finale

The 4th leg of the Aegean Regatta from Halki to Rhodes, a distance of 33 nautical miles, was full of emotions and great feelings.

At the start of the day, north-westerly winds reaching 12 knots in places, helped the crews to test their skills and the boats' limits. However, a drop in the wind during the day caused delays in the finish.

In the ORC Performance category, the sailing boat Baximus of Thanasis Baxevanis has a lead for the victory, following the first place in the 4th leg.

In the ORC Sport category, the three boats from Rhodes, Panormitis, Mousmoulo and Kalimera, knowing well the waters close to the island, dominated the 4th leg.

The winners of the Aegean Regatta 2024 will be decided in the final coastal races on Saturday morning.

The winners in the leg Halki – Rhodes

ORC PERFORMANCE

Βaximus – skipper Thanasis Baxevanis

Maria Electra – skipper Sotiris Katsaras

Vorras – skipper Aristos Chatzistamatiou

After four legs the overall ranking is:

Βaximus – skipper Thanasis Baxevanis

Sugar – skipper Antonis Athanasiou

Vorras – skipper Aristos Chatzistamatiou

ORC SPORT

Panormitis – skipper Sotiris Dourakas

Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnaki

Kalimera – skipper Maria Kladogeni

After four legs the overall ranking is:

Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis

Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas

Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnaki

ORC SPORT – Division 1

Maraki Plus Construction – skipper Dimitris Marakis

Fairytale – skipper Dimitris Zachos

Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas

After four legs the overall ranking is:

Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris

Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas

Maraki Plus Construction – skipper Dimitris Marakis

ORC SPORT – Division 2

Koursaros – skipper Giannis Lamprianidis

Maria Galante – skipper Annika Pollani

Apollon – skipper Sotiris Tsimetas

After four legs the overall ranking is:

Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis

Koursaros – skipper Giannis Lamprianidis

Calexico – skipper Charalampos Anitsakis

ORC SPORT – Division 3

Panormitis – skipper Sotiris Dourakas

Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnaki

Kalimera – skipper Maria Kladogeni

After four legs the overall ranking is:

Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnakis

Das Boot – skipper Dimitris Stamatas

Orion – skipper Giorgos Belegris

The Aegean Regatta 2024 organized by the General Secretariat for the Aegean and Island Policy, in co-operation with the Hellenic Sailing Federation / Hellenic Offshore Committee (H.S.F / H.O.C.)

The sailing clubs of the Aegean islands that participate and assist in the organization, are the Mytilene Sailing Club, LOIATH, PEKEV, Chios Sailing Club, and Samos Sailing Club, with the coordinating club for 2024 being ASIATH Rhodes.

Text Credits: Aegean Regatta

Photo Credits: Nikos Pantis

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports