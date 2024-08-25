Ghio and Suardiaz win in China

Mathis Ghio (FRA) and Nia Suardiaz (ESP) have become champions at WingFoil Racing World Cup China.

After no wind on the final day in Pingtan Island, the outcome was determined on the results from earlier in the week. Both Ghio and Suardiaz put down a winning marker in the opening Marathon Race last Wednesday, and both performed to a very high level in the short course racing of the opening series.

Chinese making rapid gains

Ghio said: “After a summer of training it was great to compete against the guys, especially on the Marathon Race course and see how the level has gone up again. Also to see the level of the Chinese team and how well they're going after a short time in the sport.”

“At the moment it is the French and Italians who are dominating the top 10 but in future I think the Chinese will be very good opponents. And of course congratulations to Kamil [Manowiecki from Poland] getting silver here, a great performance, and nice to see Francesco [Capuzzo from Italy] on the podium again.”

Suardiaz stoked to win again

As to winning the women's competition, 17-year-old Suardiaz commented: “I'm super stoked to win here, my first time in China. I'm really happy with how I went in the long distance race and managed to get pretty well in front of the girls, but definitely the gaps are closing. To get 30 girls competing in our fleet, that's really good, and to have so many Chinese girls competing. It's super nice to see how many people are joining this sport and are getting into the racing.”

Behind Suardiaz was the reigning World Champion Maddalena Spanu from Italy who took silver, with Karolina Kluszczynska from Poland taking bronze. Just missing out on the podium but making fast progress after a summer of solid and consistent training is the teenager from Greece, Emilia Kosti.

Balz of Steel

“Balz showed us in Switzerland that in 5 knots of wind if you pump enough you can get on the foil, and I think if we are fit enough as athletes we will be able to do the same. What I love about the sport is you can win sometimes just by being smart and picking the right gusts and wind shifts, and sometimes you win by being fitter. That's what I love about this sport, it's about combining your intelligence with your technique and physical fitness.”

With no racing able to take place on the final day, the medallists celebrated their success with a hair-rising ride on a giant inflatable Pikachu. Is there any better way to celebrate sporting success than on an oversized Pokémon character?

Now the circuit moves on to Italy in October for Wingfoil Racing World Cup Sardinia, when no doubt the fleet will have lifted their skills to even higher levels.

RESULTS MEN

Mathis Ghio FRA GOLD Kamil Manowiecki POL SILVER Francesco Cappuzzo ITA BRONZE

RESULTS WOMEN

Nia Suardiaz ESP GOLD Maddalena Spanu ITA SILVER Karolina Kluszczynska POL BRONZE

Text Credits: Andy Rice

Photo Credits: IWSA media/ Robert Hajduk

Video Credits: IWSA Media