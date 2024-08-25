The sailing boats from Thessaloniki Baximus and Astrapi are the winners of the Aegean Regatta 2024

The sailing boats Baximus skippered by Thanasis Baxevanis from the club “Omilos Filon Thalassis” and Astrapi with the skipper Vassilis Kapitanidis from the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki triumphed respectively in the ORC Performance and ORC Sport categories of the Aegean Regatta 2024.

The final act of the international sailing race organized by the General Secretariat for the Aegean and Island Policy with the co-operation of the Hellenic Offshore Committee of the Hellenic Sailing Federation was played in Rhodes with the last coastal sailing races.

In the ORC Performance category it became the absolute thriller. The results of the two final races gave the boats Vaximus, Vorras and Sugar 12 points each. However, the sailing boat of Thanasis Baxevanis with better results in the legs of the regatta, celebrated the victory!

In the ORC Sport category, the great stability of Astrapi gave the first place to the sailing boat of Vasilis Kapitanidis, leaving behind Meliploe and Mousmoulo.

The Closing Ceremony took place in Rhodes Marina with the awarding of prizes to the winners and the President of the Hellenic Offshore Committee of the Hellenic Sailing Federation Erifilli Vardaki thanking those who helped in the excellent organization of the regatta. “I want to thank the General Secretariat of the Aegean and Island Policy, and namely the General Secretary Manolis Koutoulakis for co-organizing the Aegean Regatta. Also the Region of the South Aegean for the financial support, the Port Authority of Rhodes, the Municipalities of the islands that Aegean Regatta had a stopover and the co-organizers Nautical Clubs who contributed to the success of the regatta. Also, the “Maria Tsakos” Public Benefit Foundation for providing the boat Mania that hosted the members of the committees and of course all the people of the race committee who are volunteers and offered their excellent services. Finally, a big thank you to the crews that participated in Aegean Regatta and I want to invite all the sailors to the next year's regatta, for a new exciting trip to the Aegean Sea”, said Ms. Vardaki.

The winners of the Aegean Regatta 2024:

ORC PERFORMANCE

Βaximus – skipper Thanasis Baxevanis

Vorras – skipper Aristos Chatzistamatiou

Sugar – skipper Antonis Athanasiou

The results of the last two coastal sailing races

Vorras – skipper Aristos Chatzistamatiou

Αnateloussa Afroditi – skipper Giorgos Avgerinos

Εrytos II Cosmote – skipper Κostas Manthos

Sugar – skipper Antonis Athanasiou

Ιnvictus – skipper Giorgos Papadopoulos

Vorras – skipper Aristos Chatzistamatiou

ORC SPORT

Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis

Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris

Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnaki

The results in the 5th leg

Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris

Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis

Assante – skipper Alkis Georgiadis

ORC SPORT – Division 1

Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris

Antelope – skipper Patroklos Totas

Fairytale – skipper Dimitris Zachos

The results in the 5th leg

Μeliploe – skipper Thanasis Piniaris

Fairytale – skipper Dimitris Zachos

Maraki Plus Construction – skipper Dimitris Marakis

ORC SPORT – Division 2

Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis

Koursaros – skipper Giannis Lamprianidis

Calexico – skipper Charalampos Anitsakis

The results in the 5th leg

Αstrapi – skipper Vasilis Kapetanidis

Assante – skipper Alkis Georgiadis

Koursaros – skipper Giannis Lamprianidis

ORC SPORT – Division 3

Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnakis

Das Boot – skipper Dimitris Stamatas

Gorgo – skipper Ilias Karampis

The results in the 5th leg

Mousmoulo – skipper Nikos Koumnakis

Das Boot – skipper Dimitris Stamatas

Gorgo – skipper Ilias Karampis

The sailing clubs of the Aegean islands that participate and assist in the organization of the Aegean Regatta, are the Mytilene Sailing Club, LOIATH, PEKEV, Chios Sailing Club, and Samos Sailing Club, with the coordinating club for 2024 being ASIATH Rhodes.

Text Credits: Aegean Regatta

Photo Credits: Nikos Pantis

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports