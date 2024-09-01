SERIOUS SUNDAY AT THE LOUIS VUITTON CUP IN BARCELONA

The business-end of the opening Round Robin of the Louis Vuitton Cup sees four scheduled races today to conclude the series with some crucial line-ups that could set the course of the final Robin that starts on Tuesday. It’s a very quick turnaround for all the teams with little time to make radical changes to the AC75s and it’s an acute reality that at the conclusion of the second Round Robin next Sunday, one of these fantastic America’s Cup teams will be eliminated.

Rumbles of thunder around the hills surrounding Barcelona were heard this morning accompanied by short rain showers. The persistent cloud cover will undoubtedly herald a gradient breeze again today with the weather models suggesting 6-10 knots – perhaps more if we see inclement patterns across the racecourse. The sea-state will remain slight with the north-easterly breeze usually delivering relatively flat water atop a long swell.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing today have two difficult races on the schedule, facing both Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. The Swiss are yet to score a point in the Louis Vuitton Cup so a win today in either race would be a major boost for the team.

The Challenger of Record, INEOS Britannia, faces a stern test against Orient Express Racing Team who were looking rapid yesterday against NYYC American Magic and are ruing some late boat-handling and positioning errors that cost them a chance of victory. The American team, meanwhile, will close out the Round Robin with a race against Emirates Team New Zealand.

The stakes are high and getting higher. There’s a lot on the line for the teams at the foot of the table and plenty of take-aways for those in the box-seats. It’s all to play for.

A race full of anticipation for both teams with Alinghi Red Bull Racing desperate to score their first point and Emirates Team New Zealand keen to test their boat at race pace. An issue with the mainsail track and the mainsail’s bolt-rope at the hoist before the start sees ‘BoatZero’ forced to return to inside the harbour walls of Port Vell before towing fast out to the course but missing the start completely.

Due to the Swiss not making it back in time, and being outside of the boundary by 100 metres, the Race Committee announced that they had been disqualified but Alinghi Red Bull Racing joined in the race against Emirates Team New Zealand nonetheless for a short while to test their speed. Tough luck for the Swiss. The Louis Vuitton Cup is proving to be very hard on the team. Emirates Team New Zealand look assured in flight as they get some practice in around the racecourse at race pace.

Emirates Team New Zealand beats Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Disqualified)

Arguably the race of the day with plenty of interest on both sides and a whole heap of questions to be answered. The Race Committee set the course legs at 1.75 nautical miles and off the start it’s a great one from Orient Express as Britannia is called OCS and has to get back 75 metres as a penalty. Advantage to the French who desperately need this win and keep a tight cover up the first beat to round 13 seconds ahead. The race tightens up down the first run with Britannia taking the lead on the final gybe and at the first leeward mark it’s split tactics on the exit and a slender lead of 3 seconds. A good beginning of the second beat sees Orient Express re-take the lead on the first cross and it’s all about picking the pressure patches. With the course legs shortened to 1.6 nautical miles, another lead change occurs with Britannia holding the starboard advantage coming in from the right and forcing the French to duck – great racing.

A port/starboard incident in the final quarter of the leg and a protest from the French sees Britannia penalised and Orient Express rounds the second windward mark with a 20 second lead. No mistakes down the penultimate run, Orient Express exit the leeward gate cleanly with a 12 second lead as Britannia rounds scruffily on split tactics. On the tack back and come together, Britannia holds a high mode on starboard with the French tacking beneath and some superb sailing from Ben Ainslie steering from the starboard pod gives the British the lead again – right when it matters. INEOS Britannia rounds the final mark with a lead of 11 seconds and it’s all on to the finish with the British sailing super-smoothly and offering up zero passing lanes. Four lead changes, two penalties, an outstanding win to INEOS Britannia by 16 seconds.

INEOS Britannia beats Orient Express Racing Team by 16 seconds

Foto: Ricardo Pinto Ian Roman/ America’s Cup