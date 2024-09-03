IL CAMPIONATO EUROPEO ETCHELLS 2024 SI TERRÀ A COWES, OSPITATO DAL ROYAL YACHT SQUADRON

CAMPIONATO EUROPEO ETCHELLS

Porto Cervo-Il Campionato Europeo Etchells che si sarebbe dovuto svolgere a Porto Cervo dal 3 al 6 ottobre sarà spostato a Cowes, , dall’11 al 13 ottobre.

In accordo con la Classe Etchells, per motivi logistici, la flotta si ritroverà quindi sull’Isola di Wight.

﻿Lo Yacht Club Costa Smeralda vanta una solida collaborazione di lunga data con il Royal Yacht Squadron il quale si è detto molto lieto di poter ospitare la Classe Etchells, che spesso regata a Cowes.

