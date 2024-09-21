Racing Asian Championship’s: Opening Series Concludes Amidst Dramatic Conditions

© IKA media/Matias Capizzano: Haoran Zhang qualifies directly to the final.

The 2024 Formula Kite and TwinTip:Racing Asian Championship’s opening series, which was cut short by a typhoon hitting the region, has concluded after two intense days of racing. The first stage of the event, held in the picturesque Daishan County, saw a total of 12 races, with six races on each day.

Daishan, located in the East China Sea, is known for its stunning archipelago and vibrant maritime culture. The region’s weather can be unpredictable, and this year’s championship was no exception. The first day of racing, already a day later than planned, was marked by challenging conditions, with high waves and strong currents testing the skills of the competitors. In stark contrast, the second day offered what many described as “happy sailing” and “the best racing day of my life,” with calmer seas, slower current and favorable winds.

© IKA media/Matias Capizzano: Fearless Chinese sailors!

Max Maeder of Singapore, the Paris 2024 bronze medalist, dominated the competition, winning 8 out of the 12 races and comfortably leading the standings. Maeder, who had previously won the 2022 Asian Championship in Thailand, had famously declared, “watch out world, Asia is coming.” This year, his prediction seems to be coming true as other Asian competitors rise to the challenge.

Maeder praised his competitors, saying, “The Chinese sailors are really good and fearless. They definitely have guts; they push so hard, I am impressed they don’t crash. I think that if they join us overseas and train with us, they will be a very formidable force.” Commenting on the drizzle today, Maeder added, “We are a sport in nature, it’s OK to have some drizzle, we are wet anyway.”

© IKA media/Matias Capizzano: Qibin Huang is the defending Asian champion

Qibin Huang of China, the 2023 Asian Champion, faced a tough start and is currently in 6th place after a disastrous first day. Huang explained, “Yesterday I had a good start but then there was a lot of crashing and frontstalling and at the end my kite was ripped to pieces. Today was so much better, I was on my 11m, there’s no way back, everyone knows I have no 15, I have to push everything on my 11. The rain motivates me, I love a bit of rain when we are racing.”

Reflecting on his improved performance, he added, “Day 2 was so much better, we had 6 great races, this was the best day I had in the whole year, I was pushing 100% to the limit and having a lot of fun. I am no longer 10th, I am sitting in 6th and I really look forward to climbing through the new medal series format. I won the title last year and I will try to do it again.”

Huang’s compatriot Haorang Zhang has performed exceptionally well, winning two races and securing a direct spot in the finals. Jiangang Wu, who won the remaining two races, will have to compete in the semi-finals to earn his place in the finals.

In the women’s division, the competition has been incredibly tight. Wan Li and Chenxue finished the opening series on equal points, with Wan Li winning the tie-break and advancing to the finals with two wins.

© IKA media/Robert Hajduk: Wan Li goes to the final with two wins

Exciting New Format: The Golden Ticket Race

The final day promises to be thrilling, starting with a ‘Golden Ticket’ race for all competitors outside the top nine. The winner of this race will earn the coveted Golden Ticket, allowing them to join the top contenders in the medal series. This innovative format, previously tested in the Wingfoil Racing World Cup and the KiteFoil World Series, is making its debut in the Formula Kite community. It offers a unique opportunity for any rider to win the competition on the final day, regardless of their previous performance.

The medal series will see the top 10 riders battle their way to the last four, with the Golden Ticket race adding an exciting twist. All male riders outside the top nine will compete in a single race to determine who will secure the 10th spot in the medal series. This ‘last chance saloon’ option ensures that the competition remains open and unpredictable until the very end.

© IKA media/Matias Capizzano: Colourful start of the TT:R

TT:R Competition Highlights

In the TwinTip:Racing (TT:R) competition, Thai legend Narapichit Pudla, also known as Yo, showcased his dominance by winning all six races of the day. Behind him, fierce battles ensued between Philippines pioneer Khristopher Ken Nacor, China’s Xing Lin, and the young Philippines rider Warner Janoya.

© IKA media/Matias Capizzano: Narapichit Pudla, aka Yo, proves he is a legend once more

As the championship progresses, the excitement continues to build. With the innovative Golden Ticket race and the unpredictable weather conditions of Daishan, the 2024 Formula Kite Asian Championship is set to deliver an unforgettable finale.

RESULTS FORMULA KITE MEN

Maximilian Maeder SGP 10p Haoran Zhang CHN 20p Jiangang Wu CHN 23p

RESULTS FORMULA KITE WOMEN

Wan Li CHN 14p Chenxue Liu CHN 14p Meijing Xiao CHN 24p

RESULTS TWINTIP:RACING

Narachipit Pudla THA 5p Kristopher Ken Nacor PHI 14p Xing Lin CHN 16p

© IKA media/Matias Capizzano: Making waves on the Yangtze River Delta!

Text Credits: IKA Media/ Marina Psychogyiou

Photo Credits: IKA Media/ Robert Hajduk /Matias Capizzano

Video Credits: IKA Media