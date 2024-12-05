2024 Belt and Road International Regatta: Overseas legs in Full Swing

Following the conclusion of its first stop in Beihai on October 12th, 2024 Belt and Road International Regatta, operated and promoted by Arthur Sports, moved on to its overseas part.

From November 1st to November 4th, the Malaysia Langkawi leg of the regatta was successfully held at the Royal Langkawi Yacht Club. Over two days of intense competition, 48 boats and more than 170 athletes from six countries—China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand—competed for top honors in the monohull leisure, monohull racing, and multihull categories. The multihull category championship was claimed by China’s BLUE MOON team.

The monohull leisure category championship went to Uranus (RMN), while the monohull racing category championship was won by Amra of Telaga Sail99 Racing Team. Youth competitions in the International 420, ILCA4 Open, ILCA6 Open, and Optimist categories held at the National Sailing Center also crowned champions, runners-up, and third-place winners in their respective groups.

Azlan Abdullah, Executive Director of the Royal Langkawi Yacht Club, expressed that the success of the Langkawi stop would inspire more ASEAN nations to host Belt and Road International Regattas.

The Croatian stop of 2024 Belt and Road International Regatta took place from November 15th to November 17th on the island of KRK of Rijeka. This marked the first-ever Chinese regatta to land in Europe.

China’s Beihai team and Arthur teams competed alongside 12 elite teams from 10 countries, including Croatia, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Austria, Norway, Switzerland, Poland, Finland, and Turkey.

The championship was won by Croatia’s Razjaren team, also the 2024 Melges 24 European Championship winners. Second place went to Germany’s Bavarian Yacht Club. The third-place was claimed by the UK women’s team ,Team Ti. China’s Beihai team achieved fourth place, surpassing Norway’s Aker Seil, recent champions of the 2024 Sailing Champions League, who finished fifth.

Wang Zehui, Office Director of the Chinese Embassy in Croatia, stated in an interview with Guangxi Radio and Television that this is the first time a Chinese sailing event has been held in countries along the Maritime Silk Road and in Europe. He emphasized its significance in promoting sports exchanges among Belt and Road nations, enhancing China-Europe sports cooperation, and strengthening China-Croatia sports ties. At the award ceremony on November 17th, Neven Baran, President of the Sailing Association of Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, expressed his honor in co-hosting the Croatian stop. He pledged continued collaboration with the Guangxi Sailing Association and Arthur Sports to develop the event into a traditional regatta in Croatia in the years to come.

From November 27th to November 30th, 2024, the final leg of 2024 Belt and Road International Regatta took place in Bodrum, Türkiye. This stage of the event attracted racers from six countries, including Russia, Hungary, Romania, Italy, Turkey, and China, with a total of 14 teams participating. Among them were two Chinese teams, Beihai and Arthur team, representing Guangxi and competing alongside the other teams.

After three days of racing, AMEERA JET, ORIENT JR, and SAIL FAST RACING claimed the championship, second place, and third place, respectively, in this leg of the Regatta. Efe Sezik from ORIENT JR mentioned in an interview: “You can clearly see what sets this Regatta apart from others — the flags, the logos, every detail. It feels just like competing in China, which reflects the professionalism of Arthur Sports.”

2024 Belt & Road International Regatta has come to a successful conclusion. This year’s event featured four stops: Beihai-China, Malaysia, Croatia, and Türkiye , attracting nearly 500 sailors from over 23 countries and regions, including Russia, Croatia, Türkiye , the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, South Africa, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, and Hong Kong-China.

For 2025 Belt & Road International Regatta is planning to host 4 to 6 overseas stops, with top-performing teams from each stop gathering in Beihai, Guangxi, for the grand finals. Let us look forward to reuniting in 2025 to celebrate another spectacular maritime festival!

Text Credits: BRR

Photo Credits: BRR

Video Credits: BRR