World Sailing Women’s Match Racing World Championship 2024

Alongside the Red Sea Film Festival at the Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina, today started the Women Match Racing World Championship!

6 teams competing with the 3 top ranked at the World Sailing ranking.

Marvelous conditions saw 8-14 knots growing constantly across the day from the NW, allowing a wonderful scenario with coloured sails seen from the coast.

Pauline Courtois and her team from France, 3 times Match Racing World Champion and 7 times Match Racing National Champion, are the winner of the first round robin with 5 wins over 5 possible.

Anna Ostling and her team from Sweden, who competed in the 1st Women America’s Cup ever, got 4 wins.

Megan Thomson and her crew from New Zealand, take the 3rd position of this first round robin stage.

Kenza Coutard, Martina Carlsson and Sumaya Bamakhrama with their teams are already on the starting blocks positions to challenge this podium of Day 1!

The program is to race two more days of round robin to define the teams that will race the semi-finals stage.

Sailing is great in Jeddah! The smiling competitors’ faces and global overall hosting warm welcome from the Saudi Sailing Federation and JYC Academy witness a great future for our sport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For full results visit https://www.sailsaudi.sa/wmr



Text Credits: Women Match Racing World Championship

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports