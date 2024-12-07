World Sailing Women’s Match Racing World Championship 2024 – Day 2: Swedish Queens

After a great hospitality evening in the Old City center and a dinner with teams and officials at a local restaurant, came another beautiful day of racing on the water over here in Jeddah!
Martina Carlsson, Svea Sahlin, Amanda Ljunggren, Hanna Gaskell-Brown and Hedvig Hedström, Beyond team from Sweden, were the protagonists of the biggest come back of the day.
Martina Carlsson commented: “Today was intense, we really pushed it BEYOND the limits! Great team spirits and good vibes payed off and resulted in four out of 5 wins. It was tough, but we managed to keep it simply all the way”.
Still Pauline Courtois and her team after two round robins are heading ahead with 100% wins.
Today will see another big fight for the last round robin as the qualifications for semi-finals are not yet written in the stone.
Be ready for it!
For full results visit https://www.sailsaudi.sa/en/wmr/
Text Credits: Women Match Racing World Championship
Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports
Video Credits: ICARUS Sports