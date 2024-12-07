World Sailing Women’s Match Racing World Championship 2024 – Day 3: Team 100%

3 round robins took place and one team changed her sponsor name from Normandy Elite Team to “100% Team”!

We are talking about Pauline Courtois and her team, Maëlenn Lemaitre, Louise Acker, Laurane Mettraux and Sophie Faguet, achieving 15 races wins on 15, the winner of the overall round robins!

Pauline Courtois commented: “A good day for the team! Very happy to win our first triple round robin. Still very good conditions to sail and an incredible job of the organization to run the program. Now we just want to keep winning matches and we hope to bring the trophy home !”

The top four of the round robins, Anna Ostling, Megan Thomson, Martina Carlsson and their teams, completed the semi-finals quartet.

Today was a very competitive day with the third round robin finished and the start of the two first flights of the semi-finals.

Tomorrow will see the end of the semi-finals, petite finale and the final.

For full results visit https://www.sailsaudi.sa/en/wmr/

Text Credits: Women Match Racing World Championship

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports