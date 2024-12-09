World Sailing Women’s Match Racing World Championship 2024 – Day 4: World Champion Moment

The pinnacle day of the 2024 Women Match Racing World Championship witnessed fierce fights on the water, but elegantly and masterfully played by the top 4 teams – without any damages or losses in boats.

21 wins over 21 matches perfect score for the 2024 Match Racing World Champions, Normandy Elite Team from France, Pauline Courtois, Maëlenn Lemaitre, Louise Acker, Sophie Faguet, Laurane Mettraux, after winning Team 2.0 from New Zealand, Megan Thomson, Charlotte Porter, Josefin Andres, Anna Merchant, Tiana Wittey at the final, who classified 2nd place and silver medal.

Megan Thomson commented: “Another great day of close racing in perfect Jeddah conditions! We always seem to take it to 5 races against Anna, but we’re stoked to have made it to the finals against Pauline. Pauline made no errors in the final for a well deserved win!”.

The petite finale was disputed between the two Swedish teams: Team Wings, Anna Östling, Linnea Wennergren, Annie Wennergren, Annika Carlunger, Anna White Holmdal and Beyond Racing Team, Martina Carlsson, Svea Sahlin, Amanda Ljunggren, Hanna Gaskell-Brown, Hedvig Hedström, with Team Wings, the more experienced winning the 3rd place and bronze medal.

Anna Ostling commented: “Not the ending we wished for but we are happy we regrouped and made a good petite finale. We clearly need more time match racing than we have gotten this year, we are hungry for more 2025. It’s been amazing experience to sail here in Saudi and we hope we can be back in the future!”.

The amazing sailing conditions, the warm weather, Jeddah Yacht Club well organised operation and Saudi Sailing Federation global support and general coordination allowed every participant to enjoy the Saudi warm welcome and friendly smiles.

For full results visit https://www.sailsaudi.sa/en/wmr/

Text Credits: Women Match Racing World Championship

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports