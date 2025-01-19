Aussies claim the win after a dominant weekend in Auckland

Tom Slingby’s Flying Roo has sailed to victory in SailGP’s Auckland debut. Championship Sunday rounds out a wet and wild weekend in the City of Sails – with eight races staged on the shortest course of the 2025 Season.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – The ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix came to a dramatic close with an Australian win on rival waters. After delivering a racing master class across the weekend, the Flying Roo claimed a well-deserved victory in a Final between three of the league’s most dominant teams – Australia, Spain and Emirates GBR.

Driver Tom Slingsby said, “This win means so much to us – the team set us up so well. We had an amazing last race. It felt like we were fighting the British on the first leg, then the Spanish caught us on the final, upwind leg. They [Spain] had chosen to sort of concede and take a second, but they went for it and went for the win but we managed to just get around them.”

SailGP once again adopted a ‘Super Sunday’ format – four fleet races followed by a winner-takes-all Final, marking the first eight-race weekend in Rolex SailGP history. After mid-fleet results in Fleet Races 5 and 6, New Zealand put together a commanding performance to finish second in Fleet Race 7. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to secure a spot in the Final. ROCKWOOL Denmark also lost out in the battle for third despite claiming back-to-back wins in Fleet Races 6 and 7.

New Zealand driver Peter Burling said, “For us it was a really frustrating day. It felt like each day we really progressed forward during the day and got better and better as we got more comfortable, but it wasn’t quite enough. We’re really excited with the way the team is going – now, we just have to take the next event off the Aussies on their home turf.”

Championship Sunday rounded out a wet and wild weekend in the City of Sails – where the league’s 11-strong national fleet came to grips with new high-speed titanium T-Foils in gusty, turbulent conditions. More than 25,000 came along for the show, including a sold-out grandstand of 8,000 fans per day. More than 4,000 watched from the official spectator fleet.

Burling continued, “The venue and the crowd and conditions were amazing. We absolutely love racing here and what a cool spot to do it. I think it’s really a showcase for SailGP of where these events are heading and how much excitement is growing behind it.”

SailGP CEO and co-founder Sir Russell Coutts agreed: “This weekend in Auckland has been an incredible showcase for our sport – with thousands of spectators, passionate fans and top-flight racing right in the heart of the city. We’re enormously grateful for the support of the city, our partners, fans and local stakeholders in making the inaugural ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix’s Auckland debut an unforgettable event.”

After the weekend, the Black Foils slip to second in the 2025 Season standings of the Rolex SailGP Championship, while Emirates Great Britain moves into first – both are tied with 17 points. The Australia SailGP Team are now third overall (16 points). Canada did not race on Day 2 after flight controller Billy Gooderham sustained an injury in warm up. France was not on the startline this weekend as the team awaits completion of the league’s newest F50 catamaran, Boat 12.

The most exciting racing on water is back next month, with the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix unfolding over two action-packed days of racing on the iconic Sydney Harbor (February 8-9, AEDT). Tickets to the event are on sale now at SailGP.com/Sydney. Racing will begin at 3 p.m. local time each day.

EVENT RESULTS ITM NEW ZEALAND SAIL GRAND PRIX | AUCKLAND

1 // Australia 10 points

2 // Spain 9 points

3 // Emirates Great Britain 8 points

4 // New Zealand 7 points

5 // ROCKWOOL Denmark 6 points

6 // Red Bull Italy 5 points

7 // Switzerland 4 points

8 // Germany SailGP Team presented by Deutsche Bank 3 points

9 // Mubadala Brazil 2 points

10 // Canada 1 point

11 // USA 0 season points accrued for 11th

** France to be awarded 5 points after missing the Auckland event due to no fault of its own

UPDATED ROLEX SAILGP 2025 SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD

1 // Emirates Great Britain 17 season points

2 // New Zealand 17 points

3 // Australia 16 points

4 // Spain 16 points

5 // ROCKWOOL Denmark 10 points

6 // France 10 points

7 // United States 8 points

8 // Switzerland 6 points

9 // Germany SailGP Team presented by Deutsche Bank 6 points

10 // Italy 5 points

11 // Brazil 3 points