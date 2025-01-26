The Royal Langkawi Regatta 2025 was a celebration of sailing at its finest—a mix of returning champions seeking to outpace long-time rivals, loyal patrons cherishing memories since 2003, and new competitors chasing the thrill of the race. Despite their diverse backgrounds, one thing united the participants: their shared love for the sea and the spirit of teamwork.

This 21st Royal Langkawi International Regatta (RLIR) saw the wind gods cooperating generously, allowing Principle Race Officer, Simon James to orchestrate 10 races across the picturesque waters of the Andaman Sea, set against the breathtaking Langkawi Archipelago. From calm conditions with 5 to 15 knots on the opening day to gusts reaching 25 knots on the dramatic ‘Around the Island Course’, the regatta kept sailors on their toes. With 35 boats representing 9 countries and over 270 participants, every moment of this event was a testament to dedication and skill.

Composing strong winds, adventures, fierce competition, with teams navigating challenges both on the water and off, as protests kept the jury actively involved , there were a couple of notable highlights. Char Chan finally edged out Mata Hari in a closely contested battle, while Eveline showed incredible grit by racing in every event. Racing class would have seen tight competition from the impressive Vayu who had sailed the first day for the first 3 races. The inspiring act of camaraderie when Boreas capsized mid-race, only to be aided by the ATM Sailing Team (Uranus) while still competing showcased great sportsmanship. These moments underscored what makes the RLIR so special.

Challenge Trophy Winners

-Prime Minister’s Challenge Trophy: The Next Factor, helmed by Rolf Heemskerk, claimed the top spot with a narrow three-point lead over Blitz, while Vayu maintained fierce competition to secure third place. True to their motto, “Prior Proper Planning Prevents Poor Performance,” The Next Factor’s preparation paid off.

-LADA-IRC 1 Challenge Trophy: Char Chan, skippered by Kazuki Kihara, finally overtook local favorite Mata Hari helmed by Vincent Tan, finishing 7 points ahead. The mutual respect and camaraderie between these competitors are what keeps them returning to Langkawi year after year.

-PSC-IRC 2 Challenge Trophy: Niels Degenkolw’s Phoenix from Denmark claimed victory, attributing their success to “a good boat, good wind, and a happy crew.” Jeremy Camps’ The Blue Angels followed closely in second place.

-Malaysia Multihull Challenge Trophy: John Newnham’s Twin Sharks, a Firefly 8.5m catamaran, triumphed in the Multihull class, narrowly beating Dougal Jackson’s Haruki by two points.

-RLYC Commodore’s Challenge Trophy: Dash, helmed by Mohd Azhar, took first place, with the classic wooden boat Suraya, skippered by Selwyn Enoch, securing second place after finding favorable wind conditions.

-Langkawi Sports Challenge Trophy: The RSYC Racing Team, led by Rizal Mahadi, dominated the Sportsboat class, winning an impressive 9 out of 10 races.

Sailors who excelled in Langkawi have earned points toward the prestigious Sir Thomas Lipton Cup, further establishing their presence across renowned regattas such as the Raja Muda Selangor International Regatta, Phuket King’s Cup, and Singapore Regatta.

Acknowledgments

This milestone 21st RLIR owes its success to many, starting with Principle Race Officer Simon James, who expertly managed 5 days of racing with precision and professionalism. A special thanks go to the young and energetic volunteers from University Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), who played a crucial role in manning the Start Boat, Mark Boats, and Pin Boats. Their enthusiasm and dedication ensure the bright future of regattas like this one.

We also extend gratitude to the media for their exceptional coverage, promoting the event far and wide, and, of course, to the skippers and crews who are the heart and soul of the regatta.

Thank you all for making Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2025 unforgettable. We look forward to welcoming everyone back next year for the 22nd RLIR!

Text Credits: Royal Langkawi Yacht Club

Photo Credits: Andy Leong studio

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports