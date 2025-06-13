Marina militare Nastro Rosa Tour: the third leg arrives in Brindisi

Starting from Vieste, the third leg of the Marina militare Nastro Rosa Tour has arrived in Brindisi. The first team to arrive was the Aeronautica Militare, which managed to win after a very challenging race.

Yesterday, the waters of Brindisi were animated by the Waszp and wingfoil class regattas, which, for their spectacular evolutions, attracted the curiosity of citizens and tourists who crowded the docks of the Regatta Village.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports