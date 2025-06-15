MARINA MILITARE NASTRO ROSA TOUR 2025: THE BRINDISI STAGE IS FOR THE AERONAUTICA MILITARE

Rome – The Aeronautica Militare team wins the Brindisi stage in the offshore category. Starting from Cattolica, the Figaro 3 of the Arma Azzurra crossed the finish line first, leaving behind the Goztepe Yalken team and the Royal Madras team that came in third.

Three days of intense and exciting regattas instead for the WASZP and WINGFOIL categories which, due to the particular and favorable wind conditions, gave rise to exciting races with a very high technical level.

In the end, the Guardia di Finanza team won the stage victory for the WASZP, followed by the Marina Militare team while in third place we find the Royal Madras team. In the WINGFOIL, which always give us adrenaline, the Navy team takes the top step of the podium. In second place is the Air Force team followed by the Verein Seglerhaus Am Wannsee team. The Brindisi stage therefore ends with these results and opens an interesting scenario in view of the next one that will bring the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour to Catanzaro for the 4th stage.

It will be another challenging stage for the athletes and a regatta village with a schedule full of cultural and entertainment events for the Calabrian city that already hosted the tour in the last edition. Sport, environmental protection, culture, tourism and food and wine are the themes that will be presented at the Port Area of Lido di Catanzaro.

Organized by Difesa Servizi in collaboration with the Navy and SSI Sports & Events, with the support of ENIT-Italian Tourism Agency, the tour’s main partner, the Italian Sailing Federation, the patronage of Coni and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers-Department for Sport as institutional partner, the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour is now heading for Catanzaro.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports