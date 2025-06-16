SWAN SPARKMAN & STEPHENS TOGETHER ONCE AGAIN

Foto: www.ssci.it

Marciana Marina hosts the eleventh edition of the Sparkman & Stephens Swan Rendez-Vous. Twenty-four boats are registered, some of which sailed through the Strait of Gibraltar to attend and immerse themselves once again in the classic atmosphere.

Once again, Marciana Marina serves as the stunning backdrop for this event dedicated to Nautor Swan yachts designed by the Sparkman & Stephens studio: a historic production that marked the beginning of the Finnish shipyard’s success and today represents a true family of owners, united not only by their passion for the brand but also by a shared vision of the sea and sailing.

The regatta program kicks off on June 17 with participant registration and concludes on Sunday, June 22. Twenty-four boats from across the Mediterranean basin, and beyond, are taking part; some have even crossed the Pillars of Hercules to ensure they wouldn’t miss this gathering. The four scheduled races will lead crews through some of the most fascinating locations in the Tuscan Archipelago and the Island of Elba, in a season promising ideal sailing conditions.

Matteo Salamon, founder of the S&S Swan Association, says: “Our event continues to be a benchmark. This year, among the most spectacular boats present stands out the Swan 65 hull number 36 Evrika, fresh from the latest edition of the Ocean Globe Race and owned by French owner Dominique Dubois. Dubois had originally planned to participate with a Swan 651, one of the masterpieces designed by German Frers for Nautor Swan. Unfortunately, the boat was destroyed ashore during a storm, sustaining damage so severe that it was beyond repair. In just a few months, Dubois managed to find Evrika and, despite the lack of specific preparation, decided to take part in the regatta and complete it without issues.”

It has been twenty-five years since the founding of the S&S Swan Association, which brings together owners of yachts built by Nautor Swan and designed by the historic New York studio Sparkman & Stephens, founded by Olin and Rod Stephens together with Drake Sparkman. For many years, S&S was an absolute reference point in worldwide naval architecture, largely thanks to the genius of Olin Stephens, the author of designs that achieved great victories in the most prestigious regattas as well as significant commercial success.

In the 1970s, it was almost natural for the Finnish shipyard Nautor to turn to them to shape its production. This bond foreshadowed the later collaboration with Argentine architect German Frers, who had, not by chance, started his career at the Sparkman & Stephens studio. Since its inception, the S&S Swan Association has been dedicated to spreading the extraordinary history behind these unique and unrepeatable sailing yachts: 824 units built between 1967 and 1989.

“The yachts born from the pencil of the New York studio Sparkman & Stephens have charted the course of our destiny,” says Giovanni Pomati, CEO of Nautor Swan. “They were the first to write a legend with the wind, a legend of durability, beauty, performance, and perfection. An unrepeatable formula, often imitated, that our shipyard has safeguarded, hull after hull, up to today.”

The Association actively contributes to their maintenance by promoting the exchange of experiences and information among owners. It has organized an archive of technical and cultural heritage that would otherwise risk being lost. This is a true “know-how” passed down through generations, which today represents a precious resource to preserve the soul and integrity of these legendary vessels.

The Rendez-vous, organized by the Circolo della Vela Marciana Marina in collaboration with the S&S Swan Association, has been made possible thanks to the indispensable contribution of the Main Partners: Nautor Swan, Acqua dell’Elba, and Porto Lotti; and the Technical Partners: Harken Italy, Moby Lines, Nautica Pontemagra, Produttori di Manduria, and Rigoni di Asiago.

PROGRAMME:

17th June: Official arrival day and Registrations – Welcome Cocktail

18th June: Briefing and Race (warning signal at 12:00)

19th June: Briefing and Race (warning signal at 12:00)

20th June: Briefing and Race (warning signal at 12:00)

Dinner Party at 20:00

21st June: Briefing and Race (warning signal at 12:00)

Prize Giving at 18:00

22nd June: Bye Bye Day!

REGISTERED BOATS:

36/010 Isabella, from Germany

37/031 Tikka III, from Italy

41/025 Lithian, from Italy

41/026 Freya, from France

41/047 Maje, from Ireland

43/047 Kokkola, from Italy

44/047 Solano, from France

44/056 Deneb, from Italy

47/002 Hypatia, from Italy

47/004 Dream, from Italy

47/016 Grampus, from Italy

47/017 My Low, from Italy

47/036 Lazy Duck, from Malta

47/041 Tortuga, from Italy

47/051 Djata, from Italy

47/056 Black Tie, from Italy

47/069 Vanessa, from Italy

57/006 Matchless, from Italy

57/025 Yellowdrama, from UK

57/037 Bianca di Navarra, from Italy

65/001 Peak, from Italy

65/036 Evrika, from France

65/040 Une Joie de Vivre, from Brasil