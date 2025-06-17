26th Fiumanka – Sail with the Spirit of Rijeka

For more than two decades, Fiumanka has united sailors in celebration of freedom, tradition, and the sea – and this year was no exception. The 26th edition of the iconic regatta, held on Saturday, June 14, brought 153 boats to Rijeka’s harbor, transforming the Kvarner Bay into a vibrant canvas of sails, spirit, and community. Staying true to its philosophy – Free to Join. Free to Enjoy. – this year’s Fiumanka welcomed a wide range of participants, from seasoned sport crews to families and recreational sailors.

Due to lighter wind conditions, the family route was shortened, ensuring safety and enjoyment for all amateur participants. However, the competitive regatta route was completed in full, providing a dynamic and rewarding challenge for professional and sport sailors.

The central regatta set sail at noon, showcasing outstanding seamanship across all categories. Defending their title from last year, PROSECCO.DOC – SHOCKWAVE 3 (Regatna Maxi class) once again claimed victory as the overall winner of the 26th Fiumanka.

A special highlight was the Media Regatta, which brought together representatives from Croatian and international media outlets. In a spirited race that underscored the friendly but competitive nature of Fiumanka, Novi list took first place, proudly securing the top spot in this unique tradition that celebrates the power of storytelling on and off the water.

More Than a Regatta

The celebration didn’t stop at sea. Onshore, the heart of the event pulsed from its new central location – Gat pier – where hundreds of visitors joined in the festivities. Attendees enjoyed live concerts, local cuisine, sustainability activities, and a spectacular performance by Daleka Obala, lighting up Rijeka’s night with music and joy.

The traditional Terminal venue remained an active meeting point for sailors, spectators, and media alike, creating a full-circle experience on land and water.

Sailing Toward Sustainability

Held as part of Rijeka’s City Day and the feast of Saint Vitus, Fiumanka continues to be a cornerstone of the city’s identity. This year, the event reaffirmed its growing commitment to environmental responsibility through the BACKTOBLU initiative supported by Liburniamar. Fiumanka’s signature eco-friendly t-shirts reminded everyone of the importance of preserving our marine environment.

Partners in Success

Fiumanka 2025 was made possible thanks to the continued support of long-time partners and sponsors:

City of Rijeka, Croatian Radiotelevision, Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Port Authority of Rijeka, Croatian National Tourist Board, Kvarner Region Tourist Board, Rijeka Tourist Board, along with faithful sponsors such as INA, Erste Bank, Jadrolinija, ACI Gitone, Lürssen, and Rijeka Gateway.

Since its early days, Fiumanka has enjoyed strong media attention from local and national outlets. As of last year, its reach has gone global with the support of Icarus Media, a partner helping us share Rijeka’s sailing story with the world.

Whether at the helm or cheering from the shore, everyone who joined the 26th Fiumanka was part of something bigger – a celebration of sailing, community, and Rijeka itself.



Text Credits: Courtesy of Fiumanka

Photo Credits: ©Fiumanka

Video Credits: Fiumanka