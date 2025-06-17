The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour arrives in Catanzaro

The Calabrian city hosts the Nastro Rosa Tour stage again in this edition and the Regatta Village has come to life in the Port Area.

A day of competitions for the Waszp and Wing classes and an evening of events at the Village where the presentation of the book “Diario di bordo 2024”, created by Difesa Servizi SpA and published by Giunti, took place.

Until June 19, a rich program of sports and cultural events will liven up the Port Area of ​​Catanzaro Lido.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports