Ares Management Acquires Stake in France SailGP Team

A leading global alternative investment manager, Ares joins a consortium of investors including global football superstar, Kylian Mbappé.

NEW YORK-SailGP announced today that Ares Sports, Media and Entertainment Funds (“Ares”) have acquired a minority stake in the France SailGP Team. The strategic investment marks Ares’ entry into SailGP, reinforcing the growing momentum behind the global racing championship. The firm joins a consortium of investors in the France SailGP Team, including international football superstar Kylian Mbappé.

SailGP Managing Director Andrew Thompson said, “Today is an exciting milestone for SailGP, as we welcome Ares to our growing group of investors and team owners. The investment in our French team by an organization with a stellar portfolio of first-rate sports properties underlines the strength of SailGP’s global league model and reinforces the commercial potential of our teams. Ares brings both institutional capital and deep strategic insights – they’ll be a highly-valuable collaborator in growing the French team and the Rolex SailGP Championship more broadly.”

Jim Miller, Co-Lead of Ares’ Sports, Media and Entertainment Strategy said, “SailGP has achieved impressive growth across its teams, viewership and engagement, and we are thrilled to enter the league and join the France SailGP Team’s existing owners group at this inflection point. With the team’s expanding ecosystem of dedicated athletes, sponsors and fans, alongside Ares’ experience investing in premier global sports teams, we are eager to lend our capabilities as the team continues to build on its momentum.”

A leading global alternative investment manager, Ares Management has an extensive track record in sports, media and entertainment investing. Ares’ investment in the France SailGP team expands its existing portfolio of professional sports team investments, including Inter Miami CF, McLaren Racing and Atlético de Madrid, among others.

Founded in 2019 by Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Sir Russell Coutts, SailGP was established using a centrally-owned business model with the goal of transitioning to private team ownership within its first five years. In the 2025 Season, 10 of 12 SailGP national teams will be privately owned or operated, as the league continues to attract interest from a range of investors and ownership groups.

Today’s news follows recent high-profile acquisitions, including the sale of the Red Bull Italy SailGP Team to a consortium of investors and Italian sports industry leaders, and acquisition of the BONDS Flying Roos (Australia) to Hollywood moguls, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Sportsology Capital Partners have also been introduced today as part of the French ownership group, alongside Ares and Mbappé’s Coalition Capital. Led by French Olympian Quentin Delapierre, the France SailGP Team is operated by K-Challenge and proudly supported by Accor, one of the world’s leading hospitality groups.

The team is currently sixth on Rolex SailGP 2025 Season standings, after a podium finish earlier this month in New York. The 12 national teams go head-to-head next month at the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth on July 19-20; tickets are available for purchase here.

