SAILGP LANDS IN LONDON AS COUNTDOWN TO EMIRATES GREAT BRITAIN SAIL GRAND PRIX, PORTSMOUTH BEGINS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – With just one month to go until SailGP returns to UK shores for the first time in three years, Sir Ben Ainslie’s Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, including Olympic champions Dylan Fletcher MBE, Hannah Mills OBE and Ellie Aldridge MBE, brought a taste of the action to the capital.

Dressed in full sailing kit, the athletes made a striking appearance at London Waterloo Station – catching themselves in action displayed on the station’s big screens – surprising fans and commuters and building excitement ahead of one of the UK’s most anticipated sporting events this summer.

As the countdown to the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth on July 19-20 gathers pace, Sir Ben Ainslie is helping spread the word – quite literally – with a unique message for fans heading to the South Coast. From this week, train passengers boarding services from London Waterloo to Portsmouth Harbour will hear exclusive audio messages from the sailing icon, welcoming them aboard and encouraging them to witness the world’s fastest racing on water next month.

Sir Ben Ainslie, CEO & Co-owner of Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, said: “It’s been three years since we last raced on British waters, so we’re delighted to be returning home — especially to a race track we know so well. The squad certainly caught the eye of the Waterloo crowds during rush hour today, and we can’t wait to capture the attention of the sell-out crowd in Portsmouth in just one month’s time, as the most exciting racing on water returns to the UK. Don’t miss it!”

Hannah Mills, Strategist Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, said: “Three years ago at the last UK SailGP event in Plymouth, I was pregnant and watched all the action from the shoreline. Now, I’m absolutely buzzing to be racing this year — and having my daughter Sienna cheering us on from the grandstand makes it even more special. It doesn’t get much better than racing for your country on home waters!”

Portsmouth will host SailGP for the first time on July 19-20 for a weekend of adrenaline-fuelled racing and vibrant waterfront entertainment. Featuring 12 national teams and cutting-edge 50-foot foiling catamarans that reach speeds of over 100kph (60mph), the event will deliver close-to-shore stadium-style racing that redefines the sport. More than 20,000 fans are expected to attend across the weekend.

Beyond the racecourse, fans can enjoy a full festival atmosphere in Southsea, including live music, SailGP simulators, food and drink, and big-screen action. Headlining the Après-Sail lineup are Tom Grennan (Saturday) and legendary DJ Pete Tong (Sunday), with both performances included in all ticket types.

For those looking to upgrade their experience, the Waterfront Premium Lounge – an exclusive collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Ollie Dabbous and iconic hospitality brand La Folie Douce – will serve curated seasonal menus, signature cocktails, and provide unrivalled views of the racing. In the lead up to racing kicking off, guests will experience the legendary La Folie Douce artists performing to lounge and electronic music as well as a Barons de Rothschild champagne toast as the action gets underway on the Solent.

With just weeks to go, tickets are selling fast. Daily and weekend passes are available for both the Waterfront Grandstand and Waterfront Premium Lounge presented by La Folie Douce x Ollie Dabbous at www.SailGP.com/portsmouth.

The Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth will be the seventh stop for the Rolex SailGP Championship’s 2025 Season. Media accreditation for the event is now open. Find out more and sign up today at www.mediahub.sailgp.com.