MARINA MILITARE NASTRO ROSA TOUR: IN SIRACUSA FOR THE FIFTH LEG

The Nastro Rosa Tour lands in Sicily, in Syracuse, for the fifth stage, the first island stage, which will be followed by Trapani, Cagliari and La Maddalena.

Organized by Difesa Servizi in collaboration with the Navy and SSI Sports & Events, with the support of ENIT-Italian Tourism Agency, the main partner of the tour, the Italian Sailing Federation, the patronage of Coni and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers-Department for Sport as an institutional partner, the 2025 edition of the Giro dell’Italia a Vela, through the concept “Italy seen from the Sea”, in addition to being an innovative sporting event with a strong international character, is a celebration of the beauty, culture and values of our country.

An intense program of activities until June 22 and a Regatta Village, at the Foro Vittorio Emanuele in Marina, full of events.

Full Stage Program:

20.06.2025

10:00 am: Opening of the Regatta & Racing Village

5:30-7:30 pm: FIV – Steam Workshop “The Energy of the Wind”

7:30-10:00 pm: FIV – Sailing Simulator

21.06.2025

10:00 am: Racing

5:30-7:30 pm: FIV – Steam Workshop “Archimedes’ Principle” and let’s start tying knots

7:00 pm: GIUNTI – Children’s Workshop “Sailing for Italy with the Pink Ribbon”

7:00 pm: Talk with Giuseppe Gilibisco

7:30 pm: Presentation of the Volume “Diario di Bordo 2024“

7:30-10:00 pm: FIV – Sailing Simulator sailing

22.06.2025

10:00 am: Racing

7:00 pm: Awards Ceremony

7:30 pm: Carabinieri Band – 12th Sicily Regiment

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports