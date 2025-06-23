MARINA MILITARE NASTRO ROSA TOUR 2025: TEAM VEREIN SEGLERHAUS AM WANNSEE WINS IN SIRACUSA

The Verein Seglerhaus Am Wannsee team wins the Siracusa leg in the offshore category, after 37 hours of sailing and with only one minute and twenty-one seconds of difference from the Ocean Cruising Club team that came in second. The Baltimore Sailing Club closes the podium at the end of a leg characterized by thermal wind conditions that were at times very weak and that saw the Figaro3 all arrive in Siracusa within an interval of an hour and a half.

It was a battle until the end to win first place in this island leg, the first in Siracusa, reserving many emotions for the public who awaited the arrival of the boats at the port despite the late hour.

The Guardia di Finanza team wins the leg for the WASZP, followed by the Marina Militare team while in third place we find the Royal Madras team. In the WINGFOIL, which always give us adrenaline, the Guardia di Finanza team takes the top step of the podium, followed by the Navy team while the Air Force team takes third place.

The 5th stage of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour received a warm welcome from the entire Syracuse community, its institutions and the multitude of tourists who visit this magnificent city these days. The event confirms its particular international vocation and at the same time its function as an ambassador of an Italy seen from the sea in full synergy and partnership between public and private bodies.

The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour is in fact organized by Difesa Servizi in collaboration with the Navy and SSI Sports & Events, with the support of ENIT-Italian Tourism Agency, main partner of the tour, the Italian Sailing Federation, the patronage of Coni and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers-Department for Sport as institutional partner.

The next route is for Trapani, sixth stage of the tour and second island.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports