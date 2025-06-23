SailGP unveils tender process for two 2026 expansion teams

LONDON-SailGP has confirmed 2026 expansion plans, unveiling details of a tender process to seek investment for ownership of two new teams entering the global racing championship next season, alongside available stakes across existing national teams.

Open to investors across sport, business and entertainment, the tender will provide interested groups a structured, high-integrity pathway into one of the world’s most innovative, fastest-growing sports leagues. Expressions of interest are now open, with initial bids closing in mid-August. Interested parties are invited to contact the external advisory team, via the shared mailbox below. The selection process is set to complete early September 2025.

SailGP Managing Director Andrew Thompson said, “We’re excited to confirm details of this exciting next stage in SailGP’s global expansion. With 12 teams now on the startline, SailGP is well primed to introduce two new nations to the fleet from 2026 onwards.”

Thompson continued, “This tender will ensure a rigorous, transparent and globally-connected process, and look forward to engaging investors who share our vision and values. Off the back of recent growth, we see this as the right moment to engage partners who will help grow the Rolex SailGP Championship in strategic markets.”

The news follows recent high-profile acquisitions, including the sale of the Red Bull Italy SailGP Team to a consortium of investors and Italian sports industry leaders, and acquisition of the BONDS Flying Roos (Australia) by Hollywood moguls, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Earlier this week, the league announced the sale of a stake in the France SailGP Team to leading global alternative investment firm, Ares Management.

Founded in 2019 by Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Sir Russell Coutts, SailGP was established using a centrally-owned business model with the goal of transitioning to private team ownership within its first five years. The global racing championship welcomed two new nations to the fleet in the 2025 Season – Red Bull Italy and Mubadala Brazil.

The participation agreement for Seasons 2026-2030 – which details the terms in which teams will continue to operate within the SailGP framework – was renewed for all twelve teams earlier this year. This includes a cost cap per season for all teams, a central profit distribution system, and other provisions to benefit teams in the championship, commercially and competitively.