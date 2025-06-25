International sailing race to return to Puerto Sherry after tourism boosting debut visit

Fleet leaves Puerto Sherry on 2023-24 edition

The Finish Line of the opening stage of the Clipper 2025-26 Round the World Yacht Race will be set against the backdrop of El Puerto de Santa María as Puerto Sherry returns as a Host Port Partner for the international sailing event.

The Clipper Race is the only event of its kind that opens the world of ocean racing to everyday people from all over the world, and, without the need for any previous sailing experience, trains them up to take on one, all, or any combination of the eight legs that form the 40,000 nautical mile (nm) long circumnavigation route.

This edition’s ten teams will land in the Andalucian marina this September after making the 1,200nm voyage from Portsmouth, UK – where the eleven-month race kicks off from on 31 August.

Although the first stage of Leg 1 is one of the shorter races on the track, it is known to be mighty. As the fleet navigates the English Channel and Bay of Biscay, it can expect its first glimpse of challenging sea states, busy shipping channels and unpredictable weather. And after a week finding their sea legs, Race Crew will no doubt be delighted to see Puerto Sherry Marina on the horizon.

Conditions captured on Stage 1 of the 2023-24 edition

One of the adventurers who will be taking on everything this stage has to offer, as well as sailing into the country he calls home, is Luis Martinez-Curt, 51, an economist living in Valencia. He signed up to take part in the first three legs of the edition after visiting the Puerto Sherry stopover in 2023.

Talking about why he is set to take on this once in a lifetime trip, he said: “I was looking for a challenge and an adventure, although maybe not one quite so extreme! Attending the stopover gives you a much better understanding of the event and gives you a better feeling of the family aspect of the race. You cannot feel it in articles or blogs, only when you’re out there can you feel how integrated everyone is and how diverse the experience and its Race Crew is.”

Partnering with the Clipper Race is part of the long-term vision for Puerto Sherry as it establishes itself as a key destination for ocean and international sailing. They will utilise the global platform the Clipper Race brings to build strong relationships with key industry players, attract more international events, and foster a thriving international sailing and business community.

In the 24 months since the race last visited, the marina has improved its infrastructure, and seen new business opportunities in tourism and sailing arise on the back of the fleets visit in 2023.

Puerto Sherry Marina

The race’s visit this September will bring over 200 international sailors into port and is expected to draw crowds of hundreds from across the country for the arrival and departure ceremonies.

General Manager of Puerto Sherry Marina, Nicolás Figueras, said: “Being a Host Port for the Clipper Race once again is both an honour and a great joy. This regatta embodies values that we share at Puerto Sherry: perseverance, teamwork, sustainability, and a deep passion for the sea. We are thrilled to welcome the fleet, the crew, and everyone involved in this incredible journey. Spain — and especially El Puerto de Santa María — awaits with open arms to share the best of our land, our culture, and our hospitality.”

Clipper Race Head of Partnerships, Kate Ashley, said: “As a marina renowned for its excellent sailing facilities and deep-rooted maritime heritage, Puerto Sherry is fitting Host Port for our global yacht race and its international crews. The Clipper Race is looking forward to returning to the vibrant Spanish south coast for the second consecutive edition.”

When the crew step off their yachts, they can expect a special programme of events that encompasses the heart of the Spanish stop, laid on by Puerto Sherry. Nestled in the bay of Cádiz, neighbouring the city full of history and beauty, and not to mention internationally renowned cuisine, Race Crew won’t be short of cultural experiences to get involved in while docked; with gastronomic routes, local exhibitions and educational activities that are focused on the sea and sustainability on the agenda.

And the local community will become a big part of the event when it returns this September. As part of the in-port schedule, the yachts will be opening their hatches and giving the public a rare glimpse at what life both above and below deck can look like on the exact boats these intrepid crew will be calling home as they race around the world.

There will also be a Friday fiesta to wish the sailors fair seas as they return to the ocean for their first crossing. Starting in the afternoon and running until the early evening on 12 September, there will be chance to wave off the Race Crew bound for Punta del Este at the departure ceremony. Battle flags up, music playing, there will be a Parade of Sail before a line start that will be visible from the marina walls.

After attending the stopover in 2023, Race Crew member Luis Martinez-Curt, said: “When I was in Puerto Sherry for the stopover, I had the opportunity to sail for a few hours on one of the Clipper Race yachts. I also saw the celebrations on the podium, and the atmosphere at the departure was incredible.

“The stopover visit was more to see if there was a reason not to do it – and I didn’t find a reason not to.”

As well as Luis, this edition will see four Spanish residents take part in the race:

Francesc Batlle Perales, 61, VP of Sales | Leg 5 and 6 | Girona

Jorge Garcia Rodriguez, 62, Consultant | Leg 2 | Madrid

Jessica Hoelscher, 55, Midwife | Leg 5 | German living in Spain (Palma, Mallorca)

Luis Martinez-Curt, 51, Economist | Leg 1-3 | French living in Spain (Valencia)

With three further Spanish nationals sailing into their home country:

Lucas Radev Roig, 19, Student | Circumnavigator | Living in UK

Ricardo Sanchez-Moreno, 57, HR | Leg 1 | Living in France

Augusto Barcia, 56, IT sales| Circumnavigator| Living in Dubai