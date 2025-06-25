Italy Set to Host the Future of Kitefoiling

©IKA media/Robert Hajduk

The Hang Loose Beach Club in Gizzeria, Calabria is once again poised to welcome kitefoiling’s rising stars as the IKA Youth European Championships return to southern Italy from 30 June to 6 July. With 68 riders across all youth divisions (U21, U17, and U15), this vibrant regatta not only crowns champions but also serves as a springboard for the next generation of kite-racing talent.

2025 IKA Youth Europeans & FK Grand Prix – promo

Proven Venue with World-Class Conditions

Gizzeria has become a fixture on the kitefoil map, having hosted top-tier competitions for over a decade. With its reliable thermal breeze and turquoise waters, this Calabrian coastal town is widely regarded as a kiting paradise. On a clear day, spectators might even catch the smoking silhouette of Stromboli, the volcanic island, on the horizon.

Looking Back to See Ahead

Last year’s IKA Youth World Championships, also held in Gizzeria, saw Gian Andrea Stragiotti of Switzerland and Catalina Turienzo of Argentina claim the U21 world titles. Both return this year—Stragiotti now a well-established force in the men’s field, and Turienzo ready to challenge anew in the women’s division. They’re joined by several other familiar faces from 2024 including Karolina Jankowska (POL), Derin Atakan (TUR), Dominika Braunova (CZE), and Carmel Avisar (ISR)—each eager to build on last year’s results and stake a claim for European glory.

Crossing Disciplines: A Champion’s Debut

Adding a new dimension to the field is Stephan Benes of the Czech Republic. Fresh off his triumph as the U17 Formula Wing European Champion, Benes now turns his attention to kitefoil racing. His transition between disciplines will be closely watched, as he brings speed, agility, and high-performance instincts to his kitefoil debut.

Young Talent and Family Ties

Leading the Open championship is Max Maeder of Singapore. Still only 18, Maeder returns to defend his Youth European title fresh from claiming bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics and remains the benchmark in the fleet. Among those seeking to topple him are Italy’s Massimo Chieffo and Riccardo Pianosi, who will race on home turf with podium ambitions of their own. Adding a touch of sibling rivalry, Karl Maeder—Max’s younger brother—lines up for Switzerland, looking to shake up the family pecking order.

The fleet also welcomes British brothers Matthew and Charlie Mann, part of a select group flying Ozone kites in a field dominated by Flysurfer. These sibling rivalries and equipment contrasts add further intrigue to a fleet already buzzing with talent.

Spotlight on the Women’s Field

With France’s Lysa Caval now aged out of the youth category, the women’s division is wide open. China’s Suofeiya Li has been steadily climbing the ranks and could be the one to beat. Poland’s Karolina Jankowska, just 15, is another standout—representing the only girl in a five-strong Polish squad. Great Britain’s Emma and Sophie Rennie are also making waves, pushing forward a new wave of British female kitefoilers. With so many strong contenders, the women’s fleet promises tight battles and fresh faces on the podium.

Performance Boost: The IKA Youth Kitefoil Camp

Held just ahead of the event, the IKA Youth Kitefoil Camp is giving riders a major edge this year. Led by Tomek Janiak of Poland—one of the most respected coaches in kitefoil racing—the camp focuses on tactics, mental preparation, and gear optimization. His presence is an invaluable resource, especially for younger riders eager to sharpen their competitive instincts before hitting the water.

Everything to Race For

With a dynamic blend of returning champions, discipline-crossing talent, and exciting new names, the 2025 IKA Youth European Championships in Gizzeria promise high drama, close racing, and a glimpse into kitefoiling’s bright future. The conditions are proven, the field is stacked, and the podium is wide open.

The event kicks off on 1 July with equipment inspection, followed by four action-packed days of racing from 2 to 5 July. All eyes will be on Big Sunday, 6 July, as the thrilling Golden Ticket Race opens the day—offering one final chance for competitors outside the top 9 to earn their place in the medal series, taking place later that day. The event will conclude with a dazzling prize-giving ceremony, celebrating the youth stars of tomorrow.

Experience the excitement as it unfolds with live race updates, results, and behind-the-scenes features on IKA’s social media channels. Daily media content will also be made available.

Text Credits: IKA

Photo Credits: IKA

Video Credits: IKA