THE MARINA MILITARE NASTRO ROSA TOUR 2025 ARRIVES IN TRAPANI FOR THE 6th STAGE

A route of about 200 miles that will take the Figaro3 of the Marina Militare Nastro Tour 2025 from Syracuse to Trapani for the sixth stage, the second in Sicily. Leaving the Ionian Sea behind them, yesterday early evening the boats passed Portopalo in the province of Syracuse which represents the southernmost point of the Sicilian island, geographically further south than Tunis, thus entering the Tyrrhenian Sea.

In the city of Trapani, at the Molo di Via Ammiraglio Staiti, the Regatta Village is ready to host the citizens who will be able to attend cultural and entertainment events and the adrenaline-filled evolutions of the WASZP and WINGFOIL who will carry out their racing program giving life to competitions with a high technical profile.

The fanfare of the 6th Bersaglieri Regiment of Trapani will liven up the Village this evening at 7 pm, while today at 10 pm there will be a DJ set. On Thursday 26 June, at 9 pm, two talks are scheduled, one focusing on environmental sustainability, a theme very dear to the Nastro Rosa Tour, in collaboration with the Sylva Foundation, and then the other, “Trapani, legacy of the soul. The history of Luna”, dedicated to the territory. Furthermore, with the Italian Sailing Federation and the VII Sicily Zone, on 26 and 27 June from 5:30 pm to 10 pm, the FIV Open Days will take place at the Nastro Rosa Tour Marina Militare Village: workshops for the little ones and the thrill of the sailing simulator. The events will conclude on Friday 27 with the stage awards ceremony and DJ set.

The tour, organized by Difesa Servizi in collaboration with the Navy and SSI Sports & Events, with the support of ENIT-Italian Tourism Agency, the main partner of the tour, the Italian Sailing Federation, the patronage of Coni and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers-Department for Sport as an institutional partner, puts sailing at the center and tells the story of an Italy seen from the sea by promoting the values ​​of the Navy and sport that teaches the value of collaboration, enhances the concreteness of being together even when competing.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports