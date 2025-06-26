CONFIRMED: Dates, Further Details of Rolex SailGP Championship 2026 Season

Building on an evolved regional format, today’s announcement includes 2026 event dates and a return to fan-favorite destination, Auckland.

SailGP has today released further details of its forthcoming 2026 Season, including the return of fan-favorite locations, multi-year hosting agreements secured across all regions, and an evolved regional structure to raise the stakes for athletes and fans alike, at every stage of the Rolex SailGP Championship.

Beginning in January 2026 and unfolding over an 11-month period, the 2026 Season will debut in Perth (January 17-18) before returning to Auckland (February 14-15), and culminating in Sydney (February 28 – Mar 1). Leading professional service firm KPMG Australia will be on board as Official Regional Partner, announcing an expanded commitment across all three events in the Asia-Pacific region, including Presenting Partner for the Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix , returning Title Partner for the KPMG Sydney Sail Grand Prix, and Official Event Partner of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland.

Next up, an action-packed tour of South and North America will include SailGP’s fourth visit to New York for the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix (May 30-31), alongside the return of the Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix (May 9-10) and Canada Sail Grand Prix | Halifax (June 20-21). The Rolex SailGP Championship will also make its highly-anticipated debut in Brazil for the Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix (April 11-12).

The European series will include the return of the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth (July TBC), the Rockwool France Sail Grand Prix | Saint-Tropez (September 12-13), as well as an additional European event to be confirmed. The Rolex SailGP Championship will come to its dramatic close with back-to-back events in the UAE in November, starting with the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by DP World (November 21-22) and finishing once again with the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2026 Season Grand Final presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (November 28-29).

SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said, “As we reach the halfway point of the current season, it’s thrilling to look ahead to 2026 and unveil the next stage in the Rolex SailGP Championship. Destinations like New York and Saint-Tropez have become cornerstone events of the Rolex SailGP calendar, and these established venues – alongside others – are a pivotal aspect of our ongoing global expansion. We’re looking forward to our most expansive calendar to date, as we continue to deliver high-intensity racing to fans across the globe.”

Providing more meaningful competition, the 2026 Season continues SailGP’s progression toward a consistent, regionalized format, with event dates in line with previous seasons. Multi-year hosting agreements set the stage for 2027 and beyond, with regional groupings not only delivering a more consistent calendar – starting in the Asia-Pacific and finishing in the Middle East – but also reducing travel distances and improving operational efficiencies.

The most exciting racing on water returns next month, with the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth taking place on July 19-20, 2025. As the seventh stop of the Rolex Sail Grand Prix Championship’s 2025 Season, tickets are selling fast. Limited daily and weekend passes are available for both the Waterfront Grandstand and the Waterfront Premium Lounge presented by La Folie Douce x Ollie Dabbous at www.SailGP.com/Portsmouth .

ROLEX SAILGP CHAMPIONSHIP – 2026 SEASON CALENDAR

Jan 17-18 – Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix presented by KPMG

Feb 14-15 – ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland

Feb 28 – March 1 – KPMG Sydney Sail Grand Prix

Apr 11-12 – Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix

May 9-10 – Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix

May 30-31- Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix

June 20-21 – Canada Sail Grand Prix | Halifax

July TBC – Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth

Sep / Oct – European Sail Grand Prix | TBC

Sept 12-13 – ROCKWOOL France Sail Grand Prix | Saint-Tropez

Nov 21-22 – Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by DP World

Nov 28-29 – Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2026 Season Grand Final, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council