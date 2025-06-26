MARINA MILITARE NASTRO ROSA TOUR 2025: IN TRAPANI THE ROYAL MADRAS TEAM WAS 1st IN THE OFFSHORE RACE

The Royal Madras team was the first to arrive in Trapani and win the offshore leg, followed by the Verein Seglerhaus Am Wannsee and Aeronautica Militare teams. A very long race that set course from Syracuse to Trapani, passing from the Ionian to the Tyrrhenian Sea along a route of about 200 miles. Continuously searching for the wind, often very weak, it took them about 2 days and 7 hours to cross the finish line in Trapani, in a tight battle in a breathtaking landscape. For the Figaro 3 today was a day of recovery before the inshore race that could confirm or change the ranking that will determine the winning team of this 6th leg.

The WASZP and WING classes have been animating the waters of the port of Trapani since yesterday with their regattas where adrenaline, technique and spectacle are the fundamental ingredients. Today the city of Trapani will still be able to watch the performances of the flying boats, in the afternoon take part in the Open Day at the stand of the Italian Sailing Federation at the Regatta Village and participate in the talks of the evening program. With Fondazione Sylva we will talk about environmental protection, a topic very dear to the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, while “Trapani, legacy of the soul. The story of Luna” will tell us about the territory and its excellences.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports