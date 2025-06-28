TEAM VEREIN SEGLERHAUS AM WANNSEE WINS IN TRAPANI. NOW HEADING TO SARDINIA FOR THE 7TH STAGE

The Verein Seglerhaus Am Wannsee team won the Trapani stage after about 54 hours of navigation in the offshore category, preceding the Aeronautica Militare team and the Royal Madras team who came in third. It was a battle until the end to win first place in this second Sicilian stage, extremely tough for all 200 miles traveled.

Tomorrow the Figaro3 will leave the port of Trapani and head towards Cagliari for a stage that promises to be equally difficult and that will offer exciting and thrilling challenges.

The Royal Madras team wins the stage victory for the WASZP while, for the WINGFOIL, the Guardia di Finanza team takes the top step of the podium.

This 6th stage of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour confirmed the particular international connotation of the competition, characterized by a high technical level, while at the same time telling the story of an Italy seen from the sea in full synergy and partnership between public and private bodies.

The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour is in fact organized by Difesa Servizi in collaboration with the Navy and SSI Sports & Events, with the support of ENIT-Italian Tourism Agency, main partner of the tour, of the Italian Sailing Federation, the patronage of Coni and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers-Department for Sport as institutional partner.

Now it will be the turn of Sardinia with Cagliari and La Maddalena as protagonists: two fundamental and decisive stages for the final ranking that will be revealed on July 11th in Genoa where the winners of this 5th edition of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour will be crowned.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports