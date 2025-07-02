MARINA MILITARE NASTRO ROSA TOUR: TODAY IN CAGLIARI THE AWARDS CEREMONY FOR THE STAGE WINNERS

At the Regatta Village, preparations are underway for the closing ceremony of the Cagliari stage scheduled for this evening at 9:30 pm, preceded by a concert by the Banda della Brigata Sassari.

At the Ichnusa pier, it will be an intense day of regattas for all categories: an inshore regatta for the Figaro3 and spectacular competitions for the WASZP and WING. These regattas will outline the final ranking of this first stage on Sardinian soil and therefore decree the winners.

Yesterday evening, an interesting talk was held with UNICA SAILING TEAM: a project of the University of Cagliari that was born with the intent to participate in the Foiling SuMoth Challenge: a challenge where different universities from all over the world compete in the design, construction and are committed to racing moth class boats, as eco-sustainable as possible. Moth class boats are foiling boats built in carbon, a high-performance material with low environmental impact. The ultimate goal of the teams is to break down this limit, innovating both the design part, choice of materials and components, and the construction methods.

The team is made up of only male and female students from various departments of the University of Cagliari. They range from Engineering to Philosophy and from Physics to Communication Sciences. This, in addition to encouraging a strong exchange between different disciplines, allows you to study in a practical way what you study in books, allowing what is defined as “learning-by-doing”.

The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour confirms once again its nature as an innovative event that promotes, beyond sailing and its values, multiple themes ranging from environmental sustainability to social inclusion in sport through the valorization of territories and their excellence. Organized by Difesa Servizi in collaboration with the Marina Militare and SSI Sports & Events, with the support of ENIT-Italian Tourism Agency, main partner of the tour, of the Italian Sailing Federation, the patronage of Coni and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers-Department for Sport as institutional partner.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports