MARINA MILITARE NASTRO ROSA TOUR 2025: TEAM AERONAUTICA MILITARE WINS THE CAGLIARI STAGE. NOW ON TO LA MADDALENA

The Aeronautica Militare team wins the Cagliari stage, ahead of the Verein Seglerhaus Am Wannsee team and the Circolo Nautico Sanbenedettese team, which came in third. The inshore race redesigned the Figaros rankings, which, added to the offshore one, outlined the podium of this Cagliari stage.

The Guardia di Finanza team won the stage for both the WASZP and the WINGFOIL. This 7th stage of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, with its extremely high technical level, gave many emotions to both the public present and the athletes who took part in the races in exceptional sea weather conditions, putting on a show in the waters of the port of Cagliari.

On the 4th of July the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour will set sail for La Maddalena for the eighth and penultimate stage of the tour, thus becoming fundamental for the final ranking that will be revealed in Genoa on July 11th. The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour is organized by Difesa Servizi in collaboration with the Navy and SSI Sports & Events, with the support of ENIT-Italian Tourism Agency, the main partner of the tour, the Italian Sailing Federation, the patronage of Coni and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers-Department for Sport as institutional partner.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports