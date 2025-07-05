MARINA MILITARE NASTRO ROSA TOUR 2025: FIGARO3 FLEET HEADS TO LA MADDALENA

Τhe fleet of Figaro3 of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour left Cagliari yesterday to face the 165 miles that will take them to La Maddalena.

This is the penultimate stage of the tour that will end in Genoa on July 11th where we will discover the winners. In the meantime the WASZP and WING categories have started the warm up in La Maddalena with a lot of enthusiasm and energy and are preparing for their spectacular regattas.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports