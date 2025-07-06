Gizzeria builds to final showdown at Youth European Championships

©IKA media/Robert Hajduk: A determined Nathan Pearce [CAN] makes the gold fleet and wins the U17

It’s been a week of steady breeze and near-perfect conditions off the Calabrian coast, and Gizzeria has put on a great show as host of the 2025 IKA Youth European Championships.

With three titles already decided, all eyes now turn to Sunday’s climactic Medal Series for the Men’s and Women’s divisions.

©IKA media/Robert Hajduk: Determined 12-year-old Molly Obrien [USA] wins the U15 girls

Young Champions Crowned

Three age-group titles have been clinched ahead of the final day

-Jean-Paul Villegas, the 13-year-old Colombian, outclassed older competition to claim the U15 title.

-Molly O’Brien, just 12, brought the U15 girls’ title home to the United States, showing exceptional maturity and control throughout the week.

-Canada’s Nathan Pearce captured the boys’ U17 title, and by breaking into the Gold Fleet, proved he can challenge the sport’s rising elite.

©IKA media/Robert Hajduk: Juan Paul Villegas [COL] was a class of his own

Women’s Showdown: Atakan vs. Turienzo

The Women’s event has been a two-horse race between Turkiye’s Derin Atakan and Argentina’s Catalina Turienzo, who between them have won every single race so far. As top qualifier, Atakan – last year’s silver medallist – enters the Final as the favourite, but Turienzo is not far behind. Fellow Turk Derin Deniz Sorguc will join them in the semi-finals after finishing fourth overall. “I’m really happy. I even won a race today,” she said, smiling as she packed up her kite under the hot Italian sun

©IKA media/Robert Hajduk: Derin Sorguc [TUR] is ecstatic to lead the U19 women

Also straight into the semis is Ella Geiger of Great Britain. The Antiguan-raised rider secured third overall, finishing 14 points clear of Sorguc – a testament to her raw pace and consistency throughout the week.

Croatian Marija Dolenc just made the medal series cut in ninth place. “The first three days were really strong for me, but in lighter winds, it comes down to strategy and tactics – and that’s where it got harder,” she admitted

©IKA media/Robert Hajduk: Riccardo Pianosi [ITA] preparing for a rematch with Maeder

Pianosi vs. Maeder: Men’s Final primed for fireworks

Defending champion and home favourite Riccardo Pianosi has been in dominant form, earning a direct spot in the grand final alongside Max Maeder of Singapore, the Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist.

Pianosi narrowly missed the podium in Paris, finishing fourth, and the two recently clashed in the final of the Senior European Championships in May. There, Pianosi claimed the European title, while Maeder took the Open Trophy after a dramatic showdown. Their rematch in Calabria promises fireworks!

©IKA media/Robert Hajduk: Gian Stragiotti [SUI] leading

The battle for the remaining two spots in the final is wide open. Gian Stragiotti of Switzerland has been a model of consistency and joins Czech rider Vojtech Koska, a regular in the top three this week, in the semi-final. Britain’s Sam Dickinson has kept the front-runners on their toes and earns a place in the quarter-finals, alongside Lucas Fonseca of Brazil.

©IKA media/Robert Hajduk: Mattia Maini [GBR] makes the medal series over Piotr Szymiec [POL]

There was also joy for Matthia Maini of Great Britain, who secured the last spot in the medal series by finishing ninth. “After being tenth and eleventh the first couple of days, it’s a huge relief,” said the Exeter University student who narrowly edged out his friend Piotr Szymiec. “We’ve been neck and neck all week. In the last race, we both went for a port flyer. I got the start, he didn’t. That made the difference. I really feel for him.”

What’s Next?

The Medal Series format rewards consistency but demands nerves of steel. The first rider to notch two wins takes the title. As top qualifiers, both Atakan and Maeder carry the advantage but in Gizzeria, nothing is guaranteed.

On Sunday, 6 July, the thrilling Golden Ticket Race opens the day—offering one final chance for competitors outside the top 9 to earn their place in the medal series, taking place later that day. The event will conclude with a dazzling prize-giving ceremony, celebrating the youth stars of tomorrow.

Experience the excitement as it unfolds with live race updates, results, and behind-the-scenes features on IKA’s social media channels. Daily media content will also be made available.

Text Credits: IKA Media

Photo Credits: IKA Media/ Robert Hajduk

Video Credits: IKA Media