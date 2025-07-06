MARINA MILITARE NASTRO ROSA TOUR 2025: SECOND DAY AT LA MADDALENA

A fantastic second day in La Maddalena for the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour. The perfect wind conditions allowed Waszp and Wing to carry out their regatta program, thrilling with their spectacular evolutions in a breathtaking setting among the islands of the archipelago.

The day continued at the Regatta Village which hosted on stage the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy, Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, the CEO of Difesa Servizi SpA, Dr. Luca Andreoli, the President of SSI, Dr. Riccardo Simoneschi, and the mayor of La Maddalena Fabio Lai.

The presentation of the book “Diario di bordo 2024” was an opportunity to talk about sailing, its values that the tour promotes, sport and the enhancement of the territory through the concept “Italy seen from the sea” that accompanies the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour.

