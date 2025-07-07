Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour: The Guardia di Finanza team wins the inshore race

Rome-The perfect marine weather conditions offered the public of La Maddalena a spectacular and exciting inshore race. The fleet of Figaro3 of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour battled it out in the waters of the Archipelago, an ideal setting for this type of competition.

Conducted at a truly intense pace, the race ended with the Guardia di Finanza team first at the finish line, followed in order by the Air Force team and the Navy team.

This evening at the Regatta Village the stage awards ceremony for all the classes in the race, in the presence of the CEO of Difesa Servizi SpA, Dr. Luca Andreoli and civil and military authorities.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports