MARINA MILITARE NASTRO ROSA TOUR 2025: TEAM AERONAUTICA MILITARE WINS IN LA MADDALENA. NOW ON TO THE GRAND FINALE IN GENOA

Rome – The team of the Aeronautica Militare, after Cagliari, also wins in La Maddalena, preceding the team of the Guardia di Finanza and the team of the Marina Miliatre who came in third. To reward this all-Italian podium, also conquered by the teams of the Gruppo Sportivi delle Forze Armate, the CEO of Difesa Servizi SpA, Dr. Luca Andreoli. The Guardia di Finanza team, once again wins the stage for both the WASZP and the WINGFOIL. The waters here in La Maddalena were the perfect environment to carry out the regatta program thanks to the particularly favorable sea weather conditions.

The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour returned here to the island for the fourth consecutive year, confirming the close link of the event with the territory, where sailing is practiced in an important way.

Today the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour will set sail for Genoa, the last stop of the tour. There is great anticipation for this regatta that is preparing to encounter very strong winds especially in the first stretch and that will define the final ranking for the awards ceremony that will take place at the Palazzo Ducale on July 11th.

The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour is organized by Difesa Servizi in collaboration with the Navy and SSI Sports & Events, with the support of ENIT-Italian Tourism Agency, the main partner of the tour, the Italian Sailing Federation, the patronage of Coni and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers-Department for Sport as institutional partner.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports