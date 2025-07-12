MARINA MILITARE NASTRO ROSA TOUR 2025: EVERYTHING IS READY IN GENOA FOR THE GRAND FINALE

The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, organized by Difesa Servizi in collaboration with the Italian Navy and SSI Sports & Events, with the support of ENIT-Agenzia Italiana per il Turismo (Italian Tourism Agency), the tour’s main partner, the Italian Sailing Federation, the patronage of CONI (Italian National Olympic Committee), and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers-Department of Sport as institutional partner, arrives in Genoa for the grand finale.

Italy’s most innovative sailing event, with a strong international focus, began in Venice on June 1st and stopped in ten Italian cities, covering over 1,500 nautical miles. This 5th edition showcased “Italy seen from the Sea.” It is not just a sporting event, but a celebration of the beauty, culture, and values ​​of our country. With a strong focus on sustainability and the valorization of traditions, the initiative represents an opportunity to unite coastal communities and celebrate Italianness in all its forms, thanks also to the support of ENIT, the tour’s main partner.

The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, in its 5th edition, boasts the presence of five foreign teams, confirming the event’s international reach. The noble sport of sailing is at its center, and thanks in part to the awarding of the 2027 America’s Cup to Naples, it is regaining its central role in Italy and marking a historic moment for sailing in a country surrounded by the sea and at the heart of the Mediterranean.

There is great anticipation for the arrival of the offshore regatta, scheduled, given the current weather and sea conditions, for the morning of July 11th at the Porto Antico in Genoa. This regatta will determine the final rankings for the awards ceremony, which will take place at the Palazzo Ducale that evening, in the presence of civil and military authorities and representatives of both national and local institutions.

Additionally, Genoa residents and many tourists will be able to visit the Regatta Village, also located in the Old Port, where they can participate in the Open Days organized by the Italian Navy (FIV) and attend interesting talks. The first has been on July 10th at 7:00 PM, with the scientific coordinator of the Genoa Aquarium, Dr. Guido Gnone, for the PROMED Project on cetacean monitoring. The second will be on the evening of July 12th, where the winners of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour will be hosted.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports