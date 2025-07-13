MARINA MILITARE NASTRO ROSA TOUR 2025: GRAND FINALE IN GENOA

Having departed from Venice on June 1, after 43 days of sailing, the 5th edition of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour (Sailing Tour of Italy) concluded in Genoa in the magnificent setting of the Palazzo Ducale, which hosted the awards ceremony.

The closing ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Genoa, Silvia Salis, who welcomed the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, closely linked to the city, as the event originates in Genoa, a city of sea, culture, and sport.

Also present was the Undersecretary of State for Defense, Senator Isabella Rauti, who emphasized in her speech that “it was an honor to meet the crews of the Military Sports Groups of the Navy, Air Force, and Guardia di Finanza and to present the winners with the Amerigo Vespucci Interforce Trophy. Sailing is a constant fascination and hard teamwork, team spirit and sacrifice, values she shares with the Culture of Defense. ‘Seafarers’ confront the power of the wind and the waves, and sailing is a way of life and a vision of the world.”

“The sport of sailing allows us to learn about and explore our sea, an immense heritage that has been and will increasingly be fundamental to our nation’s economy,” said Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy, Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, who added that “this event embodies all the values we try to teach our military personnel: a spirit of sacrifice, determination, and a sense of belonging to a group—for us, the crew. The motto of the Vespucci is ‘Not he who begins, but he who perseveres,’ and thanks to our perseverance, this event has reached a very high international level.”

This 5th edition of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour was indeed a great success, commented Dr. Luca Andreoli, CEO of Difesa Servizi SpA. The Sailing Tour of Italy puts this noble sport at the center of its program, which, thanks also to the awarding of the 2027 America’s Cup to Naples, is regaining its central role in Italy and marks a historic moment for sailing in a country surrounded by the sea, at the center of the Mediterranean, with over 8,000 km of coastline that represent a true resource for Italy. Not within sailing clubs but in the squares of the Italian cities visited by the tour, sailing can become a sport practiced by all, and this is the intent of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour in collaboration with the Italian Sailing Federation and the Defense sector.

We have depicted an Italy seen from the sea with its scenic and coastal beauty, enhancing and promoting the territories that have hosted us. It is not just a sporting event, but a celebration of the beauty, culture, and values of our country, with a strong focus on environmental sustainability and social inclusion, an opportunity to unite coastal communities and celebrate Italianness in all its forms. Furthermore, the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour has boasted the presence of foreign athletes from all over the world confirms the international scope of the event.

The victory of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour went to the Guardia di Finanza team for the second consecutive year, while the Vespucci Trophy went to the Italian Air Force for the third consecutive edition.

Dr. Riccardo Simoneschi, President of SSI Sports & Events, CEO and Executive Manager of the event, expressed great satisfaction, highlighting how “the tour was characterized by a very high technical level, with races fought down to the last meter in what is a unique regatta in both the national and international sailing scene. The excitement of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour doesn’t end there, however, because in November, ‘Il Veloce’ will set off from Genoa and reach Venice non-stop. It is the longest and most challenging regatta in the Mediterranean, a high-performance race for sailing professionals and fascinating for enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike.”

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports