Oman Kite Festival 2025 kicks off from the shores of Barr Al Hikman

The Oman Kite Festival 2025 launched on the 15th of July on the scenic shores of Barr Al Hikman in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, welcoming more than 90 athletes from Oman and around the world. The festival is organised by OMRAN Group, in collaboration with Oman Sail, Visit Oman, and the Oman Adventure Centre. It aims to position Oman as a premier destination for sports and adventure tourism, while showcasing the country’s rich natural landscapes and pristine coastal environment. Recognised as one of the region’s leading events in adventure tourism and water sports, the festival offers an immersive experience for both participants and spectators.

The official opening ceremony and race launch took place on the shores of Barr Al Hikman, in the presence of Dr. Hashil bin Obaid Al Mahrouqi, Chief Executive Officer of OMRAN Group, and Dr. Khamis bin Salem Al Jabri, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Sail, along with the festival participants.

On this occasion, Sultan bin Sulaiman Al Khudoori, Assets Manager at OMRAN Group, highlighted the significance of the festival in enriching Oman’s tourism offerings. He stated: “Organising such sporting events contributes to delivering unique experiences that allow visitors to explore the beauty of Oman’s coastline and strengthen its position as a leading international tourist destination. The festival also reflects ongoing efforts to harness the Sultanate’s unique natural assets in line with the objectives of the National Tourism Strategy 2040.” He further noted the vital role of SMEs and home-based businesses in offering innovative, sustainable tourism experiences with a strong adventure and eco-focus — helping attract adventure seekers while enhancing local content.

Shaima Said Al Asmi, Events Specialist at Oman Sail, echoed this position, stating that Oman’s unique natural landscapes and coastal assets can drive growth in the sports and adventure tourism sector while highlighting the potential within each governorate to promote diverse and localized tourism offerings.

The festival will bring together over 90 athletes competing across a series of dynamic races, most notably the multi-stage “Oman Downwinder” challenge. This signature race unfolds in four stages: from Barr Al Hikman to Masirah Island, from Masirah Island via Ras Al Ruwais, then from the Pink Lagoons to Al Ashkharah, and finally from Ras Al Jinz to Ras Al Hadd.

In addition to the Downwinder, the festival will also feature several specialised kite races, including the Kite Course Race at Barr Al Hikman, the Coastal Race at Masirah Island, and the Slalom Race at Ras Al Hadd. Complementing the sporting events, the festival will host a range of family-friendly activities and an exhibition for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at the Ashkharah Municipal Park.

Oman Kite Festival 2025 is proudly registered as a Clean Regatta with Sailors for the Sea Powered by Oceana, an international standard for sustainable water-based events. Going beyond the wind, the initiative has partnered with the Environment Society of Oman to give back to the nation and promote the importance of marine conservation. Through a series of beach and marina clean-ups, underwater ghost net removals and hands-on sessions with the youth focused on protecting the Sea Turtles, the Oman Kite Festival 2025 aims to empower Oman’s coastal communities to be part of the change and continue caring for the environment.

The Oman Kite Festival serves as a platform to showcase the Sultanate’s exceptional coastal and marine landscapes, reinforcing its presence on the global tourism map and attracting enthusiasts of adventure sports and international sporting events. Building on the success of the 2024 Oman Downwinder, the festival aims to position key coastal destinations as premier global kiteboarding venues. It also contributes to the promotion of experience-driven tourism in underexplored areas, supports domestic travel, fosters community development, and raises awareness of Oman as a leading destination for adventure and outdoor experiences.

Text, Photo & Video Credits: Oman Kite Festival