The 2025 29er Porto World Championship is set to be one of the most exciting events in the class’s history, with the cities of Porto, Vila Nova de Gaia, and Matosinhos proudly hosting the international fleet. Taking place from August 1 to 8, 2025, this championship brings together youth sailors from around the world in one of Europe’s most vibrant coastal regions.

With 202 teams from 26 countries, the event showcases the next generation of sailing talent, uniting a truly global group of young athletes on and off the water.

With the Atlantic Ocean as the racetrack and a cultural celebration at its core, the event promises an unforgettable experience — both on and off the water.

Opening Ceremony

The championship kicks off in style on Saturday, August 2 with a vibrant Opening Ceremony that captures the spirit of international youth sailing. The celebration begins with a parade of sailors, led by the Funk You Brass Band, winding through the historic streets of Afurada Village before returning to Douro Marina. Athletes and coaches will be officially welcomed in a joyful flag raising ceremony, where each team will hoist their national colors — a colorful and powerful symbol of unity.

Programme Overview

Friday, August 1

-09:00 – 18:00 Registration Confirmation | Race Office

-09:00 – 18:00 Measurements & Inspections | Sailors Lounge

Saturday, August 2

-09:00 – 18:00 Registration Confirmation | Race Office

-09:00 – 18:00 Measurements & Inspections | Sailors Lounge

-11:00 Rules Workshop #1 | Amphitheater

-15:00 Rules Workshop #2 | Amphitheater

-18:00 Briefing for Participants

-18:30 Opening Ceremony

Sunday, August 3

-11:00 Start of Qualifying Phase

-After Regattas: Pasta Time | Sailors Lounge

-18:00 Kidzink Creativity Workshop #1 | Sailors Lounge

Monday, August 4

-11:00 Qualifying Round Continues

-After Regattas: Pasta Time | Sailors Lounge

-18:00 Kidzink Creativity Workshop #2 | Sailors Lounge

-18:00 Open Forum (Sailors, Parents, Coaches) | Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 5

-11:00 Qualifying Round

-After Regattas: Pasta Time | Sailors Lounge

-18:00 Regatta Dinner + Guest Talk by Diogo Costa & Carolina João

Wednesday, August 6

-11:00 Start of Final Stage

-After Regattas: Pasta Time | Sailors Lounge

-19:00 World Council Meeting | Sailors Lounge

Thursday, August 7

-11:00 Final Stage Racing

-After Regattas: Pasta Time | Sailors Lounge

-18:00 Musto Sustainability Workshop

Friday, August 8

-11:00 Final Stage Continues

-After Races: Closing Ceremony & Awards | Amphitheate

Creativity on the Water: Kidzink’s Unique Contribution

As a proud sponsor of both the 29er European and World Championships, Kidzink brings something unique to the 2025 Worlds. On August 3 and 4, Kidzink will host a Creativity Workshop, encouraging sailors to explore how creativity and well-being intersect with high performance sailing. This initiative is more than just art — it’s about reflection, connection, and the mental side of sport.

Sailors are invited to share their perspectives in advance via the Creativity on the Water Survey, helping shape a holistic conversation around youth sport and personal growth.

Supported by Visionary Partners

This championship is made possible by the visionary support of our host cities — Porto, Vila Nova de Gaia, and Matosinhos — whose collaboration has brought this event to life on land and sea. Their joint commitment ensures a world-class experience in one of Europe’s most iconic regions.

Alongside them, our partners believe in investing in young athletes both on and off the water.

-Kidzink has awarded sponsorships to four deserving sailors, reflecting its commitment to developing not just strong competitors, but well-rounded individuals.

-Musto, the official Prize Sponsor, brings its expertise in performance sailing gear and introduces the “Sustainability Sailor of the Month” award — recognizing young athletes who lead with environmental awareness and action.

Text Credits: BBDouro 29er Porto World Championship

Photo Credits: BBDouro 29er Porto World Championship