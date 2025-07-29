Oman Kite Festival 2025 concludes in Sur after 10 days of international competition

The Oman Kite Festival 2025 came to a close after ten days of exciting competitions and vibrant events held across several coastal locations in the Sultanate of Oman. The festival, which ran from 15 to 24 July, brought together more than 90 athletes from around the world.

Organised by OMRAN Group in partnership with Oman Sail, Visit Oman, and the Oman Adventure Centre, the festival aimed to promote adventure and experience-driven tourism by showcasing the Sultanate’s diverse coastal landscapes and supporting the growth of unique tourism offerings across the country.

The closing ceremony was held at The Beachfront in Sur, South Al Sharqiyah, under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Yahya bin Badr Al Maawali, Governor of South Al Sharqiyah, and in the presence of Dr. Khamis Salim Al Jabri, CEO of Oman Sail, as well as senior representatives from OMRAN Group, sponsoring entities and strategic partners.

The festival welcomed the participation of 90 athletes from around the world, who competed in a series of thrilling races. The highlight was the multi-stage “Oman Downwinder” race, which unfolded over four legs: from Barr Al Hikman to Masirah Island, followed by a route from Masirah through Ras Al Ruwais, then from the Pink Lagoons to Al Ashkharah, and finally from Ras Al Jinz to Ras Al Hadd.

In addition to the Downwinder, the festival featured the “Kite Course” race along the shores of Barr Al Hikman, the “Coastal Race” in Masirah Island, and the “Slalom” event in Ras Al Hadd.

Ayman bin Abdullah Al Ghafri was awarded first place in the second edition of the Oman Downwinder, finishing ahead of Mukhtar bin Abdulkarim Al Mujaini and Egypt’s Ahmed Mohamed Gamal. The event highlighted the rich diversity of Oman’s coastline and its capacity to host world-class international competitions.

Meanwhile, in the Slalom race held in Sur, Majid Al Kharousi claimed the title after outperforming a competitive field. As one of three featured races during the festival, the Slalom further demonstrated the sport’s variety and reinforced Oman’s position as a versatile and attractive destination for global sporting events.

Sultan bin Sulaiman Al Khudoori, Assets Manager at OMRAN Group, congratulated all of the participants for playing such an important role in supporting the tourism diversification objectives outlined in the National Tourism Strategy 2040 and showing what could be possible as Oman’s coastal destinations grow into premier international venues for kiteboarding.

Shaima Said Al Asmi, Events Specialist at Oman Sail shared her belief that each sporting event held in the Sultanate can build a legacy that contributes to tourism in each governorate across the nation and provides the impetus for SMEs, home-based businesses and local service providers to support current and future while also developing into national success stories.

Sur — with its strategic location and deep-rooted maritime heritage — served as an ideal setting for the festival’s grand finale. The strong public turnout underscored the growing interest in marine sports and highlighted their vital role in supporting the local economy and enhancing Oman’s positioning as a leading destination for unique tourism experiences.

The Oman Kite Festival serves as a platform to showcase the Sultanate’s exceptional natural and marine assets, reinforcing its position on the global tourism map and capturing the attention of adventure sports enthusiasts and international sporting communities. The event further strengthens Oman’s standing as a preferred destination for experiential and adventure-based tourism, while contributing to the vitality of the tourism sector and expanding opportunities to promote the country’s diverse destinations.

Text, Photo & Video Credits: Oman Kite Festival