BEFOIL TAKES THE 2025 WORLD CHAMPION TITLE

Befoil Crowned F16 World Champion in Medemblik

Medemblik (Netherlands) — The Befoil F16 Carbon catamaran, skippered by Emmanuel Le Chapelier and Éric Le Bouëdec, has brilliantly won the 2025 F16 World Championship in Medemblik, thus becoming the World Champion in the discipline.

An Uncontested Victory

Held from July 27 to August 1, 2025, at the Medemblik Regatta Center (Netherlands), the F16 Worlds brought together 34 crews representing 8 nationalities. After a series of technically demanding races, Team Befoil (FRA 1) clinched victory with 14 points, finishing 6 points ahead of the second French team (FRA 31) and 15 points ahead of the Australians (AUS 800), the defending world champions.

With 6 wins out of 11 races, consistent performance, and excellent tactical control, Emmanuel, Éric, and their Befoil 16 dominated the entire championship.

A Crew with an Impressive Track Record

The duo Emmanuel Le Chapelier – Éric Le Bouëdec embodies the excellence of French multihull sailing. Together, they boast an impressive record:

-Emmanuel Le Chapelier is a world champion in SL16 (2006) and Viper (2014), triple F16 world vice-champion (2016, 2022, 2024), and double F16 European champion (2017, 2018). He has also won numerous national titles and achieved victories in the renowned Eurocat Raid.

-Éric Le Bouëdec, loyal teammate and seasoned tactician, shares these successes and has also earned several national titles and international podium finishes, including three F16 world vice-championships. In 2023, they tied for first place at the F16 European Championship, ultimately ranked second based on time.

Their complementarity, consistent high-level performance, and flawless handling of the Befoil F16 Carbon make them a benchmark in the international F16 scene.