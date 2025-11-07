NAUTOR SWAN SETS SAILS IN ASIA

©Riviera Group

The Inaugural Swan Asian Regatta to Take Place at Riviera Zushi Marina, Japan

Tokyo, Japan– For the very first time, the spirit of Nautor Swan will grace Asian waters with the inaugural Swan Asian Regatta, taking place from 7 to 9 November 2025 at the stunning Riviera Zushi Marina, overlooking Sagami Bay with views of Mount Fuji.

This marks the first regatta dedicated to the legendary Swan yachts in Japan, highlighting Nautor’s commitment to expanding its global community and celebrating the timeless values that define the brand. The event will gather Swan owners, yachts, crews, and enthusiasts from across the region for three days of sailing, celebration, and camaraderie.

The Swan Asian Regatta promises an elegant blend of performance, friendship, and purpose, capturing the essence of the Swan experience and Riviera Zushi Marina’s renowned hospitality. Participants will compete on the water while sharing in the traditions that have made Nautor Swan an international benchmark for excellence and craftsmanship.

“We are looking to Japanese waters as one of the areas where our boats can perform and express their beauty,” said Giovanni Pomati, CEO of Nautor Swan. “We have some passionate Japanese owners, and they deserve a dedicated event, just as we do in Europe. I should also mention that some of them regularly join us in Sardinia during the Rolex Swan Cup to share in the emotions of the Swan community. A heartfelt thanks to Riviera team and to Mr. Watanabe for his vision, passion, and dedication in making this event possible and for his continuous commitment to the ClubSwan family.”

Among the participants will be Mr. Noboru Watanabe, Chairman and CEO of the Riviera Group, Founding Host and Cultural Partner of the Riviera Swan Asian Regatta, and owner of the Riviera Country Club, the venue for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic golf competition.

“When I took part in the Rolex Swan Cup in Sardinia in 2024, I felt the true spirit that makes the Swan family so unique – passion, friendship, and a deep love for the sea.” Said Mr. Noboru Watanabe. “Leonardo Ferragamo once expressed his strong wish to bring the Swan Asian Regatta to Japan, asking if it could be realized at Riviera Zushi Marina. Since 2018, we have worked toward the 2021 launch, and though the pandemic forced us to postpone, that dream finally comes true today.

Through the shared vision and friendship with CEO Giovanni Pomati, I am truly delighted to welcome the Swan Asian Regatta to Riviera Zushi Marina.From this beautiful sea overlooking Mt. Fuji, we wish to share with the world a new future where sport, culture, and sustainability live in harmony.”

Mr. Noboru Watanabe will race aboard his Swan 58 “Qualia Riviera”, alongside Mr. Kojiro Shiraishi, who famously completed the Vendée Globe, solo non-stop round-the-world race, twice.

Mr. Masahiro Banba, Chairman of the Japan Sailing Federation, will compete on his ClubSwan 42 “Summergirl”.

Mrs. Tanja Jääskeläinen, Ambassador of Finland to Japan, will attend the Owners’ Dinner, extending her support and congratulations to this international cultural event.



Sailing for a Better Ocean

Under the theme “Sailing for a Better Ocean”, the Swan Asian Regatta strengthens its commitment to environmental preservation.

In alignment with the Riviera Group’s long-standing dedication to sustainable marine development and ocean education, a portion of each yacht’s entry fee will be donated to the Riviera Future Creation Project, a certified non-profit organization established by the Riviera Group.

These contributions will support initiatives such as Blue Carbon Belt® seaweed bed restoration, marine wildlife protection, ocean waste reduction, and environmental education programs that nurture the next generation’s stewardship for the ocean.

As the sport closest to the sea, this regatta also takes responsibility for reducing marine plastic pollution.

Single-use plastic bottles are strictly prohibited throughout the event.

All sailors are required to use reusable bottles or hydration systems, while refill stations will be provided onshore at Riviera Zushi Marina.

For teams requesting additional support, the organizing committee will prepare reusable water tanks.

During the Award & Friendship Party on the final day, a special recognition will be presented to children actively engaged in marine conservation activities, celebrating their contribution to protecting the ocean’s future.

A New Chapter for Nautor Swan in Asia

The Swan Asian Regatta heralds a new chapter for the Swan community in Asia, offering owners a unique opportunity to race, connect, and contribute meaningfully to the future of our oceans, elegance, performance, and purpose, in true Swan style.