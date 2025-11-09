The first Swan Asian Regatta won by Summer Girl

The ClubSwan 42 owned by Mr Masahiro Banba is the overall winner of the inaugural Japanese event raced in Sagami Bay

Tokyo, Japan – The first edition of the Swan Asian Regatta concluded successfully in Sagami Bay, with the fleet hosted by the Riviera Zushi Marina, set against the stunning backdrop of Mount Fuji. The three days of racing saw the ClubSwan 42 Summer Girl, owned by Mr. Masahiro Banba, take overall victory ahead of Mr. Naomichi Ando’s Swan 45 Lady Kanon and Mr. Noboru Watanabe’s Swan 58 Qualia Riviera.

Mr. Banba, a seasoned sailor, is a four-time Japan Cup winner and a two-time participant in the New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. He currently serves as President of the Japan Sailing Federation.

Mr. Ando, a member of the Seaborn Yacht Club, acquired his Swan 45 in 2022, meticulously restored the yacht, and began his racing campaign this year.

Mr. Watanabe, Chairman and CEO of the Riviera Group, is the Founding Host and Cultural Partner of the Riviera Swan Asian Regatta. He also owns the Riviera Country Club, the venue for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic golf competition.

For Nautor Swan, the Swan Asian Regatta holds special significance as it reaches out to a passionate community of Asian yacht owners who share a deep connection with sailing.

Barry Ashmore, Nautor Swan’s Chief Commercial Officer, commented:

“We are absolutely amazed by the warm welcome we received. Everyone has been incredibly supportive throughout all activities, and we are already starting to organize next year’s edition. The great news is that four teams have already confirmed their participation in the Rolex Swan Cup 2026 in Porto Cervo, and we hope more will join to ensure a strong Japanese representation. Our goal is to strengthen our focus on sailing in Japan and, consequently, on this event”.

Echoing this sentiment, event winner Mr. Masahiro Banba shared his enthusiasm:

“Three years ago, when the idea of an Asian Swan Regatta was first proposed, I immediately knew I wanted to take part. Winning the very first edition is truly the most wonderful feeling imaginable. I’m incredibly proud of my crew, they are a fantastic team. The races were intense and uncompromising, yet the camaraderie and sportsmanship among all participants made the event unforgettable”.

As with all Swan events, the inaugural Swan Asian Regatta successfully blended spirited competition with the signature “family & friends” atmosphere that defines the Swan community: a celebration of sailing, the sea, and the shared passion of being aboard a Swan yacht.

The regatta will return next year, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of Nautor Swan’s founding, marked by a major edition of the Rolex Swan Cup in Porto Cervo.

Under the theme “Sailing for a Better Ocean,” the Swan Asian Regatta reaffirmed its commitment to environmental preservation. In line with the Riviera Group’s long-standing dedication to sustainable marine development and ocean education, a portion of each yacht’s entry fee was donated to the Riviera Future Creation Project, a certified non-profit organization established by the Riviera Group.

These contributions will support initiatives such as Blue Carbon Belt® seaweed bed restoration, marine wildlife protection, ocean waste reduction, and environmental education programs designed to inspire the next generation of ocean stewards.