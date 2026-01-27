Historic moment as SailGP confirms long-term commitment with Valencia

Spanish city signs three-year event deal to host the Spain Sail Grand Prix, with the first iteration set for September 5-6, 2026

SailGP – the most exciting racing on water – will host events in Valencia, Spain for the first time after putting pen to paper on a three-year host venue deal. The inaugural Spain Sail Grand Prix | Valencia will take place from September 5-6, 2026.

Confirmation of the new home for the Spain Sail Grand Prix comes following the season opener of the Rolex SailGP Championship in Perth. Valencia joins some of the world’s most iconic destinations, including Rio de Janeiro, Bermuda, New York, Portsmouth and Dubai – as a long-term fixture on the Rolex SailGP Championship calendar, through to the 2028 Season.

SailGP CEO, Sir Russell Coutts, said: “We are delighted to welcome Valencia to the SailGP calendar, starting this year. With its sporting heritage, world-class racing conditions, Valencia will become a natural home for SailGP as we continue to grow in Spain.

Coutts continued, “Securing a multi-year commitment is key to delivering a world-class experience for our fans. Following Spain’s Season 4 championship title, it is clear that this nation’s passionate and truly global fanbase is a natural fit for the growth of our league, teams and partners.”

From its 15th-century port to its world-class marina, Valencia is a city steeped in maritime history. Having hosted some of the world’s most iconic sporting events – it serves as a perfect, new home for SailGP in Spain, building on the incredible momentum after four successful years in Andalucía-Cádiz.

Tickets for the Spain Sail Grand Prix | Valencia will go on sale in February. Register to SailGP+ for exclusive early access before the general sale, including the best prices and best views.

Diego Botín, driver for the Spain SailGP Team, said: “We are delighted to announce Valencia as the venue for ‘our event’. Los Gallos are coming home, and that is always excellent news. Valencia is an iconic city closely linked to the sea throughout its maritime history. The city has been heavily involved in many major sailing events, not just high-level competitions, for a long time and offers the perfect conditions for a world-class SailGP event. With the perfect mix of wind and waves, we are ready to deliver plenty of action. We look forward to seeing all our fans this year – and in the years to come.”

Second Vice President and Minister of the Presidency in the Valencia Government, José Díez, said: “The Valencian Government would like to welcome this major competition, which will provide a new platform to showcase the advantages that the Valencian Community in general, and the city of Valencia in particular, offers for hosting top-level sporting events such as this one. Furthermore, the region’s long-standing connection to sailing competitions and its experience in organizing major sporting events lead us to believe that our collaboration with SailGP will be fruitful and successful.”

Councillor for Sports of the Valencia City Council, Rocío Gil, said: “For Valencia, it is a source of pride and a great opportunity to host an international event like SailGP, which will allow us to further establish ourselves as a sports capital and reaffirm our organizational capabilities. Valencia’s waterfront will be the perfect backdrop from which everyone can enjoy this upcoming milestone, and will undoubtedly showcase our city and our capacity to host major sporting events.”

Likewise, the Provincial Council of Valencia, which is also involved in the development of the event, has expressed its support for hosting SailGP in the city, highlighting the positive economic and tourism impact it will have on the province, contributing to the international projection of the territory.